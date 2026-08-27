Police team investigating Knysna murders devastated by captain’s killing

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A police officer investigating the murder of Knysna councillor and former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa (pictured) has been killed

A deadly twist unfolded on Wednesday during a police operation linked to a string of killings in Knysna when a Cape Town captain attached to the provincial Tactical Response Team was shot dead in a firefight with a suspect.

The 50-year-old had been deployed to Knysna as part of the team investigating the murders of councillor and former mayor Aubrey Tsengwa and others in the area.

Both the officer and the 38-year-old suspect were shot dead during the police operation in the early hours of Wednesday.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sizakhele Dyantyi said the police fraternity was in shock.

Psychosocial support was being provided to the team on the scene as well as the captain’s colleagues in Cape Town, Dyantyi said.

“At the time of the captain’s death, the SA Police Service’s integrated team was executing an operation following up on information about illegal firearms at Sewende Laan informal settlement in Uniondale Road,” Western Cape police said in a statement.

“The suspect, 38, was also killed. Two firearms were found in his possession.”

Dyantyi conveyed the police’s condolences to the family and colleagues of the slain captain, whose name has not yet been released.

Three suspects have appeared in court in connection with Tsengwa’s murder.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into the killing of Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo during a targeted shooting in Bongani, Knysna, on August 20.

Matiwane was a 47-year-old former Ward 7 and Garden Route District Municipality councillor.

Tyololo, 48, was an ANC member and the secretary of the local taxi forum.

SACP provincial secretary and ANC spokesperson for police oversight and community safety, Benson Ngqentsu, said they were saddened to learn that the captain had become a casualty during a shootout with suspects.

“The incident occurred in the early hours following an operation investigating the cowardly assassination of Tsengwa and others,” Ngqentsu said.

“The operation conducted by the police ... and the firearms recovered, demonstrate the grave danger posed to our communities by criminals who possess illegal firearms.

“These weapons continue to fuel violent crime and place both our people and police officers at great risk.

“We commend the police for conducting intelligence-driven operations aimed at disrupting criminal networks.”

Ngqentsu called for continued investment in police intelligence and for those responsible for violent crime and the illegal possession of firearms to face the full might of the law.

“The loss of a police officer in the line of duty is a painful reminder of the risks our men and women in blue face in protecting our communities.

“We honour the sacrifice of the fallen captain and salute the police officers who continue to confront violent criminals under extremely dangerous circumstances.”

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) also condemned the killing.

“Popcru in the Western Cape condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of an SAPS captain,” it said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen captain.

“We also extend our solidarity to the members of the integrated investigation team who witnessed the incident and continue to work under extremely dangerous circumstances.

“We welcome the provision of psychosocial support to the affected members and insist that such support must be sustained beyond the immediate aftermath of this tragedy.

“This killing again demonstrates the extraordinary dangers confronting police officers who are expected to investigate organised, violent and potentially politically motivated crimes while confronting heavily armed suspects.

“Police officers cannot continuously be sent into hostile environments without the highest levels of operational support, intelligence, protective equipment, staffing and specialised capacity.”

The union said the situation unfolding in Knysna was deeply concerning.

“Tsengwa, Matiwane and Tyololo were killed in the span of less than 24 hours.

“Police investigations are continuing and three suspects have already appeared in court in connection with the Tsengwa matter.

“The motive behind the killings must ultimately be determined through a thorough investigation, and Popcru cautions against prematurely reaching conclusions before the evidence has been tested.

“However, the growing pattern of targeted killings, coupled with the murder of a police officer involved in the subsequent investigation, demands an uncompromising response from the state,” it said.

“Criminals must never be allowed to create an environment in which investigators themselves become targets simply because they are closing in on those responsible for serious crimes.

“When criminals deliberately attack and kill police officers performing these duties, they are not merely attacking an individual officer; they are directly challenging the capacity and authority of the democratic state to enforce the law.

“We therefore reiterate our call for attacks on police officers to be treated with the highest possible seriousness in law and in practice.

“Those who murder police officers, those who order such killings, those who finance them, and those who assist perpetrators to evade justice must face consequences proportionate to the gravity of attacking the country’s law-enforcement institutions.”

Popcru said the developments in Knysna also underscored the urgent need to strengthen specialised investigative and tactical units.

“We further urge communities in Knysna and surrounding areas to co-operate with investigators.

“Anyone with information that could assist in uncovering the circumstances behind these killings must come forward.

“Criminal networks survive when fear silences communities.

“Popcru will continue demanding safer working conditions for all police officers and greater accountability for those responsible for police killings.”

Tsengwa, 48, the Ward 8 councillor, was killed at about 9.20pm on August 19 in Ngxalo Street, Joodse Kamp, while driving home with several other people.

One of the passengers was shot in the arm and taken to hospital.

A day later, Matiwane and Tyololo were shot dead at about 9pm.

All three were ANC members.

Vusumzi Gungu, 46, Thobelani Lakhe, 39, and Lonwabo Faleni, 33, made their first appearance in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday on provisional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Tsengwa’s case.

The case was postponed to August 31 ahead of a formal bail bid.

The state is opposed to bail.

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