Georgiou mom and son face theft, property damage charges

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The late Philip Georgiou pictured with his wife, Yvette. Yvette and their son are in custody

The wife and son of the late, controversial Gqeberha businessman and second-hand car dealer, Philip Georgiou, have been arrested.

Yvette Georgiou and her son, George, face charges of malicious damage to property and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that Yvette, 54, and George, 27, were arrested in Kariega.

Beetge said the two appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He said they were remanded in custody for their formal bail application to be heard on Monday.

The family is no stranger to controversy.

The Herald previously reported extensive financial difficulties involving the Georgiou couple.

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