Bay’s talent to be celebrated at PE Hip Hop Awards

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PE Hip Hop Awards co-founder Sherano Stevens, Public Health Entertainment Awards founders Cadin Lewis and his wife, Chante Lewis, The Next Us Events & Entertainment director Melissa Booysen, and PE Hip Hop Awards co-founder Cheslin Syce are gearing up for the 2026 event

The PE Hip Hop Awards enters its fourth year with an expanded focus on celebrating Nelson Mandela Bay’s creative community and creating opportunities for the next generation of local talent.

The annual event returns to the Chatty Community Centre on Saturday September 12, bringing together hip hop artists, producers, dancers, videographers and other creatives for a night of recognition, live performances and community celebration.

Founded by Sherano Stevens and Cheslin Syce, the awards have grown from a self-funded community initiative into a platform recognising the people helping shape the city’s hip hop culture.

The 2026 event features 20 award categories, with the public voting for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, along with live performances, a freestyle battle and a Wall of Fame induction honouring Jaakie and the late Junant of Terrible Twinz.

The Next Us Events & Entertainment director, Melissa Booysen, who is part of the organising team, said the awards had evolved beyond simply hosting a ceremony.

“The growing team allows us to broaden the vision beyond simply hosting an annual awards ceremony, with a stronger focus on creating opportunities, developing young creatives, building partnerships and strengthening the local creative ecosystem.

“For us, the growth isn’t just about numbers. It’s about seeing the community take ownership of the platform and watching artists who once needed a stage to continue to grow, build audiences and achieve bigger things,” Booysen said.

The organisers received 68 submissions during the open submission period, with entries reviewed against eligibility requirements covering work released between July 2025 and June 2026, before moving into the judging process.

Booysen said the awards were created to recognise the work of local creatives who often contributed to the culture without receiving formal acknowledgement.

“The PE Hip Hop Awards gives those people a moment to say: ‘We see you. We acknowledge your work’.

“Recognition is particularly important for young creatives because it can give them the confidence to continue developing their craft and to believe that their creative work has value.

“We want the next generation to see that pathway and believe they can do it too,” Booysen said.

The judging panel includes hip hop pioneer Jason “JBux” Fraser, Afrikaans amapiano artist and DJ Meneer Cee, and youth development practitioner Jaco Koen, with nominees assessed on craft, creativity, consistency, originality and contribution to the culture.

Fraser said initiatives such as the PE Hip Hop Awards played an important role in supporting artists.

“I stand firm on the belief that any and every positive initiative is important for artist growth.

“The PE Hip Hop Awards definitely fits the criteria for a positive platform,” Fraser said.

He said consistency was essential for building credibility and ensuring the awards had a lasting impact on the local music scene.

“It’s important for the organisers to push through many years to attain maximum continuity as well as credibility.

“I trust the team of people involved in the awards to achieve a longevity that was previously amiss in other attempts to do award events of a similar nature.”

Audiences can expect performances from a range of local artists and dance crews, a live freestyle battle between Lakfit and Bassie Rhymez, and a tribute performance honouring the late Starboy.

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