Cansa Car Sitting Challenge raises vital fundraising ‘bail’

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The Cansa Car Sitting Challenge took place on Saturday at Walmer Park Shopping Centre, with participants Renet Smith and Lesa Mare Harris waiting for their ransom to be paid

Forget speeding tickets and traffic jams — on Saturday, the only way out of a car for some local celebs was to raise enough money for a good cause.

The Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) put a playful spin on its traditional Jail and Bail fundraiser with its Car Sitting Challenge at Walmer Park Shopping Centre, challenging participants to spend two hours in their vehicles while members of the public donated towards their release.

Behind the fun, however, was a serious mission: raising vital funds for cancer research, awareness and support programmes.

Marius de Vries, from Cansa’s sustainability team, said fundraising was essential to ensure the organisation could continue providing services to people affected by cancer.

“We need to see that we raise the necessary funds so we can do what we are supposed to do.

“It is also about raising awareness by giving talks at schools and businesses. And then there is the research side,” De Vries said.

Funds raised by Cansa go towards research, awareness and support programmes, as well as the organisation’s professional services.

In Gqeberha, Cansa operates a clinic where regular screenings are conducted, including clinical breast examinations and pap smears.

Its mobile unit also travels to rural areas to provide screening services.

The organisation places a strong emphasis on early detection and uses its resources to make screening more accessible to communities.

Funds also help support patients who have to travel for cancer treatment.

Cansa’s Strelitzia Care Home is a six-bed facility providing accommodation for people from outside the city who need to undergo treatment.

The organisation assists these patients with transport to and from oncology facilities, laundry services and support throughout their treatment journey.

Cansa also provides support programmes for patients and families, including trained volunteers and online support groups, while its toll-free service offers counselling in different languages.

De Vries said the organisation had adapted its fundraising efforts over the years to ensure it could continue supporting communities.

“This is a spin on the old ‘Jail and Bail’ project.

“Instead of putting them behind bars, we thought let’s do something different,” he said.

Participant Shereez Hart said fundraising and awareness were vital because cancer affected not only those diagnosed but also their families and communities.

“There needs to be more awareness around cancer, the research being done, and the support groups that are readily available to people.”

Hart said support groups were particularly important because many people faced the cancer journey without adequate support.

Cansa, which is marking its 95th year, also relies heavily on volunteers to support its fundraising initiatives, administration, events and patient support programmes.

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