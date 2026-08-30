GQ Creamery scooping up growth

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GQ Creamery founder Thando Volontiya during the Standard Bank Kasi SME National Pitch Challenge at the Tramways Building on Thursday

What started with Thando Volontiya making and selling ice-cream from his flat has grown into an award-winning Gqeberha business with ambitions to open four outlets across Nelson Mandela Bay and supply one of the country’s biggest retailers.

GQ Creamery founder Volontiya is now setting his sights on a dedicated production facility and a potential retail partnership with Checkers, as the business enters its next phase of expansion.

The growth comes after Volontiya won the Eastern Cape regional round of the 2026 Standard Bank Kasi SME National Pitch Challenge in July, earning GQ Creamery a place among the national finalists competing for the R1m grand prize.

For Volontiya, the recognition is another milestone in a journey that began on a far smaller scale.

The Herald reported earlier in 2026 that he started the business from his flat, without funding or a formal business plan, building the venture around his passion for ice-cream and his determination to create something of his own.

From those humble beginnings, the business moved into a physical store in 2023 and eventually established its Newton Park outlet.

Volontiya reflected on that progression while pitching GQ Creamery during the Standard Bank Kasi SME National Pitch Challenge at the Tramways Building on Thursday.

“I’m very happy with the growth of the business. Every time we step up, each move is just higher.

“From starting out in our flat and moving to Black Impala, to having our own premises and now branching out, it has been a good journey,” he said.

The next step could see GQ Creamery’s ice-cream reach an even larger market after Shoprite approached Volontiya about supplying its products to Checkers.

“Shoprite reached out and they want to stock my ice-cream at Checkers.

“This is an incredible opportunity, but we still have a lot of work to do.

“We first want to make sure we are capable of meeting the demand, making sure we are able to handle the pressure of meeting the food safety and health inspections and other requirements necessary for retail distribution,” he said.

The business has already secured its second location at 64 on Main in Walmer, opposite Filthy’s restaurant, with the outlet scheduled to open on Tuesday.

“I’m very excited for the Walmer location opening now in September. It’s going to have a food-trailer vibe.

“We have the licence for everything. We just want to make sure that it’s a great environment,” he said.

The Walmer outlet will build on what Volontiya said had worked particularly well at the Newton Park store, where families had become an important part of the customer base.

“With the location in Newton Park, we found that families come through and they enjoy the ice-creams and what we have to offer,” he said.

GQ Creamery is also considering three further locations in the metro, with Kariega, Summerstrand and Moffet on Main among the areas identified.

The proposed retail expansion is closely linked to plans for a dedicated production facility, which Volontiya said would become the company’s main manufacturing base and enable it to meet increased demand.

The business is also focused on keeping wastage to a minimum, with ice-cream that remains unsold for three to five days being reworked into ice-cream sandwiches.

Volontiya said GQ Creamery currently operated on a net profit margin of about 67%.

Beyond growing the brand, he said the expansion was about creating opportunities for others, with the company aiming to create more than 20 jobs while supporting local suppliers and giving young people valuable work experience.

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