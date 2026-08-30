Police seize R1.5m in drugs during Gqeberha operation

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Three suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday after drugs valued at R1.5m were confiscated during a police operation in Central

Gqeberha police dealt a significant blow to suspected drug dealing activities in the city during “Operation UKUBUZA”, confiscating drugs with an estimated street value of R1.5m in the Central area and arresting three suspects.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the operation took place on Thursday, at about 11am.

“The operation was conducted after SAPS members received information about suspects allegedly selling drugs in Parliament Street,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The information was immediately operationalised, resulting in the arrests of two men who were [allegedly] found in possession of suspected drugs.

“A third man was [allegedly] found in possession of a large amount of cash which he could not satisfactorily account for, and an inquiry has been opened regarding the cash.”

Janse van Rensburg said while members were busy with the operation, a K9 unit member deployed in the operation noticed a white Mercedes-Benz B200 Turbo parked in the street, with suspected drugs visible inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle and its immediate surroundings resulted in a plastic bag containing suspected drugs being found near the rear tyre.

“Members traced the owner of the vehicle, who confirmed that he was renting it out and granted permission for the vehicle to be searched.

“During the search, a suspect was found hiding in the boot of the vehicle.

“A key to a flat was found in his possession, leading members to a residence where a search was conducted.”

Janse van Rensburg said the search resulted in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of suspected drugs, including dagga, tik, cocaine and mandrax tablets, together with numerous smoking pipes, insulin syringes and a portable measuring scale.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also confiscated.

The total estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is about R1.5m.

Additional suspected drugs and insulin needles were also confiscated from the Mercedes-Benz.

Two arrested foreign nationals, Kelvin Ike, 36, and Okeke Joseph Sunday, 52, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on a charge of possession of drugs, where their matter was postponed to Monday.

An unnamed 42-year-old suspect detained on a charge of dealing in drugs is also expected to appear in court on Monday.

“Operations targeting drug dealers and other criminal activities will continue as the SAPS intensifies efforts to disrupt criminal networks and create safer communities,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the operation’s members for their swift response to information received and for removing a significant quantity of suspected drugs from the streets.

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