APD empowers with 6,000 race shirts for Gqeberha event

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Members of the Association for the Physically Disabled in Nelson Mandela Bay are producing thousands of scrunchies, T-shirts and goodie bags for participants in the 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha

When thousands of women line up for the 2026 SPAR Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha, they will be wearing more than just a race T-shirt.

They will be wearing a powerful statement about ability, opportunity and the value of local manufacturing.

For the first time in the event’s 36-year history, the T-shirts, scrunchies and goodie bags handed to participants as part of their entry packages are being produced by an NPO.

The Association for the Physically Disabled (APD) in Nelson Mandela Bay has been contracted to produce the thousands of T-shirts, scrunchies and goodie bags for the Gqeberha challenge.

The deal is one of the biggest ever landed by the organisation’s clothing factory, which provides income-generating opportunities to people with disabilities.

It was concluded after SPAR Eastern Cape MD Solly Engelbrecht and marketing executive Natasha Rogan toured the facility in 2026.

The pair were so inspired by what they saw that plans were set in motion to source 6,000 of each item directly from APD, rather than an outside supplier, as was the case previously.

APD director Cecilia Fourie said the retailer’s decision to back the organisation was hugely significant.

“People with disabilities need to prove to the world that they can do exactly the same work as anyone else.

“SPAR don’t support us because they feel sorry for us; they know we can do the job,” she said.

The tops are being made from the same athlete-friendly, moisture management fabric that proved such a hit in 2025.

The only differences are the change in hue, from mint to magenta, and the production team.

“It’s a beautiful colour and there’s also a little bit of yellow to add brightness,” Fourie said.

Two audits per year is one of the requirements for APD to be able to produce clothing lines for third-party merchants.

The latest shows a score of 86%, which is 26 points above the national average and, for context, only a fraction lower than that of a well-known, major clothing brand.

About half of the 80 people working at the facility in North End are working on the order, which is set for completion soon.

Sponsorship controller Honey Koba said the partnership reflected SPAR Eastern Cape’s commitment to create meaningful economic opportunities through local procurement.

“We’re investing in our community’s skills to support job creation and demonstrate the value of manufacturing quality products right here in Nelson Mandela Bay,” she said.

“We’re incredibly proud that this year’s race merchandise tells a story of empowerment, excellence and community impact.”

Even more exciting is that the partnership has capacity for growth.

“Looking to next year, we’d love to explore expanding the merchandise range to include items such as cross-body bags, socks and even tights,” Koba said.

This will give the Women’s Challenge supporters the opportunity to purchase additional branded products, facilitating more sustainable employment opportunities downstream.

APD and SPAR EC enjoy a long-standing relationship, which is why a wheelchair race was included in the Women’s Challenge programme for the first time in 2026.

Competitors from the APD, Amputee Support Group, Bona uBuntu Programme for the visually-impaired (all of whom are partners in the annual Wheelchair Wednesday campaign) and Cheshire Homes lined up for the inaugural event.

Now thousands of women will get to sample the APD’s handiwork on September 26.

The Women’s Challenge offers 5km and 10km races to accommodate everyone from walkers to casual runners and elite athletes.

The SPAR Grand Prix series, featuring the very best African competitors over 10km, is held in conjunction with the mass-participation event.

Prospective participants can enter at www.easyreg.co.za until September 18.

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