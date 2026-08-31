Community battles scourge of gender-based violence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As Women’s Month draws to a close, a 41-year-old woman says she is battling thoughts of self-harm after she was allegedly raped in Chatty

A traumatised Chatty woman’s desperate plea for justice has reignited anger over the prevalence of gender-based violence in the northern areas community, with residents warning that women are being left vulnerable while alleged perpetrators remain on the streets.

As Women’s Month draws to a close, the 41-year-old woman, who has mental health challenges and suffers regular seizures, says she is battling thoughts of self-harm after she was allegedly raped in Chatty earlier this month.

Her case was presented in court but was not enrolled, and was later withdrawn pending DNA results.

Her ordeal has once again put the spotlight on the community’s long-running concerns over rape, the country’s DNA backlog, and delays in prosecuting gender-based violence cases.

This has prompted residents and legal experts to demand urgent action and enforceable timelines for investigations that can mean the difference between justice and yet another victim being left without recourse.

The string of incidents in the community has intensified concerns over the safety of vulnerable residents.

In the latest incident, the Chatty woman reported that she was raped, allegedly by a man from the community.

The woman was unable to hold back her tears as she spoke to The Herald from her home.

She was surrounded by residents, who consoled her as she broke down.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a rape case was opened at the Chatty police station on August 8.

He said the complainant alleged that the incident occurred on the night of August 7.

“The Mount Road Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit investigated the matter,” Beetge said.

“The docket was presented at court on August 11.

“However, the prosecutor declined to enrol the case.

“Following a subsequent interview with the complainant, the senior public prosecutor withdrew the case subject to the outcome of pending DNA test results.”

The complainant said she was devastated when she learnt that her case had been provisionally withdrawn.

“I sat in court and watched him simply walk out. He did not even have to appear,” she said.

“I have no hope. I fear for my safety.”

The woman, who suffers from regular seizures, said she had gone to her church after the incident to seek comfort, only to bump into the alleged perpetrator.

“I hardly sleep at night, I am always crying.

“When I do sleep, I have nightmares.”

She said on the night of the alleged incident she had gone to a tavern with a friend.

She said her friend’s boyfriend arrived at the tavern with his friends.

Her friend suggested that they leave with the four men and go to one of their houses, despite the woman saying she was uncomfortable with the idea.

However, she eventually gave in.

After a short while, she told her friend that she wanted to go home.

“My friend [allegedly] refused to accompany me so I said I would walk home alone.”

She said the alleged perpetrator then offered to walk with her.

When they reached a bushy area, he allegedly forced her to the ground and raped her.

“In that moment, I felt as though my dignity was being stripped from me.

“I actually wanted to die because I did not feel like a person any more.

“I do not know how I managed to escape but afterwards I ran away screaming for help until I got to my area.”

Her family assisted her home and advised that she get some sleep and report a case the next morning.

The next morning, community members marched to the house where they had been socialising that night and demanded to speak to the alleged perpetrator.

“He [allegedly] wanted to talk to me privately instead of in front of the community,” the woman said.

“I refused. I was in a terrible state.

“The police arrived while he was being questioned by the community and that is when he was arrested, only to be released from court again.

“All I ask of the justice system is for them to do their part.”

She said she was thankful to the community for standing by her.

A 25-year-old resident who accompanied the woman to confront the alleged perpetrator the day after the reported incident, said the community was hurting for women who had suffered similar attacks.

“Rape in our ward [Ward 29] is common,” the community member said.

“I do not know how many times there have been complaints about rape alone and it has been going on for years.

“I was also a victim in 2010.

“I think this is the fourth or fifth case of rape alone in our ward in a short space of time.

“We feel as though the justice system is failing us.

“My case was finalised in eight months.

“The DNA results were available the same day my rapist was arrested.

“I was satisfied with how my case was handled so I do not understand what is wrong with the system now.”

In another matter, Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation chief executive, Gqeberha lawyer Tania Koen, is representing Aviwe Nkume from Chatty after she reported a case of rape in 2024, only for the state to decline to prosecute three weeks later.

Nkume’s case was subsequently reopened this month.

Koen said according to statistics, 95% of rapes went unreported.

“Gender-based violence, which includes rape and femicide, is a pandemic in our country.

“We must demand investigations and prosecutions that are thorough and where victims are treated with respect and dignity.

“The sad reality is that the SAPS faces a massive DNA backlog exceeding 140,000 cases, which severely undermines the criminal justice system and stalls prosecutions for gender-based violence for years.

“This not only delays justice for victims but also means that alleged perpetrators are roaming the streets and continue their assaults on other victims.”

Koen said during a women’s empowerment summit held by Girls on Fire, which the Steenkamp foundation co-hosted in Johannesburg to celebrate its 10th anniversary, a victim of a home invasion reported that she had been waiting for four years for the DNA results of the person who killed her fiancé.

“Pending the DNA results, the accused cannot be held accountable,” Koen said.

“I remind you of the matter of [Gqeberha rape survivor] Andy Kawa where the backlog in the DNA results also delayed justice for her.

“The turnaround time is supposed to be 90 days.”

Last week, yet another matter involving gender-based violence in Chatty was brought before the court.

Chuma Vapi was stabbed more than 10 times, allegedly by her cousin, Malibongwe Vapi.

The case was postponed for further investigation.

Another resident, 43, said they needed a men’s conference for men in their community.

She said women also needed to hold one another accountable, questioning why the alleged victim’s friend had reportedly refused to accompany her home.

“We need a conference for men to sit together to discuss ways to resolve crime against women and children,” she said.

“When we walk in the streets, we are fearful of what might happen to us.

“We know that any one of us could be next.”

Regarding the community’s interest in hosting an imbizo, Beetge said the police welcomed it.

“Residents are advised to co-ordinate this through their local ward councillor, the Chatty Community Police Forum, or by directly contacting the sector managers at SAPS Chatty,” Beetge said.

“The SAPS values and encourages community partnerships.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.