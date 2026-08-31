Experience proudly SA cuisine with upcoming The Herald Cooking Masterclass

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As part of our Cinema-to-Table series and inspired by one of SA’s most beloved stories, 'Fiela se Kind', we’re celebrating the beauty of South African heritage through food. Enjoying themselves at the previous Herald Cooking masterclass are, from left, Liesl-Ann Strydom, Liesel Pringle and Rebecca Gatangi

Just in time for Heritage Month, comes a proudly South African-inspired The Herald Cooking Masterclass not to be missed.

The masterclass will be hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday September 17 from 6pm to 8pm, where participants will be guided in making traditional South African cuisine, with the main attraction being lamb stew and steamed bread.

This year The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is inspired by popular movies, and the September event takes its inspiration from a classic South African story, Fiela se Kind.

Participants can expect a masterclass about celebrating traditional South African comfort food, while connecting to Mzansi culture and heritage.

Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Cassey Goliath said the cooking experience would focus on simple but helpful cooking techniques, all the while bringing the warmth and spirit of Fiela se Kind to the kitchen.

“Lamb is very much part of our South African food heritage, and stews are a wonderful hearty, slow-cooked meal that brings people together,” Goliath said.

“Making the steamed bread will become playtime for the participants.

“Once they understand the making and steaming process of dough, it’s quite simple. The result will be soft, fluffy and perfect for soaking up the stew.”

The main meal for this Cooking Masterclass will be the lamb stew and steamed bread, while a side and traditional accompaniment of pumpkin and corn fritters will also be served.

This is the perfect cooking inspiration to be replicated for a Sunday lunch or a warm winter gathering.

Gravel Junction managing director John Hooper said the best wine selection in the Three Peaks Range to pair with the lamb dish was either the Three Peaks Cantata or the Three Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon.

Living up to their slogan “Great Food from the Village”, Sunridge SUPERSPAR will provide all the ingredients for the upcoming Masterclass event.

“Lamb stew speaks to heritage and diversity as we all have our secret ingredient that makes ‘my lamb stew’ better,” Sunridge SUPERSPAR owner Ruan Bower said.

“Our butchery stocks only the best lamb and other meats. We don’t compromise on quality and exclusively sell AAA-grade lamb only.”

Meanwhile, Sunridge SUPERSPAR has entered the final stretch of renovations at the store, with the launch of the new section of the store planned for October 23.

The 2026 The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is sponsored by Sunridge SUPERSPAR, along with the host team, The Herald, and long-standing partners Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.

Limited seats are available.

Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/362730-the-herald-cooking-masterclass-fiela-se-kind-traditional-south-african-cuisine.

Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.

For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.

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