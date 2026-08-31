Georgiou mom and son granted bail

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One of the properties once owned by the Georgiou family

The wife of late Gqeberha businessman Philip Georgiou and their son have been released on bail after appearing in the Kariega magistrate’s court following their arrests last week.

Yvette Georgiou, 54, and her son, George, 27, initially arrested for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle, now face charges of trespassing and malicious damage to property, according to the charge sheet.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident occurred in Langenhoven Street in Kariega.

No further details emerged, only that there were two complainants in the matter.

After bail of R500 each was granted, the case was postponed to October 2 for further investigation.

The bail conditions stipulate that the Georgious may not leave Nelson Mandela Bay or vacate their rented guest house until the case is finalised.

Guest house manager Antonette Fourie told the court on Monday that the Georgious had a 12-month rental contract.

Fourie, who was in the company of a young woman, declined to comment.

The young woman, who did not identify herself, kept repeating outside the court: “God bless you.”

George was first called to the dock and Yvette joined him a few seconds later.

They appeared confused by the proceedings.

They did not have legal representation and indicated they would instruct a private attorney.

During their first appearance on Thursday last week, they were remanded in custody until Monday to apply for bail.

“Both accused provided a false address,” the document from Thursday’s proceedings reads.

News of their arrests went viral on social media with speculation about the case and their lives.

Reacting to some of the allegations posted on social media, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the detectives dealing with the Georgiou case were well aware of all the allegations and social media hype.

“The SA Police Service is doing an official investigation and all information and avenues are being investigated.

“However, the SAPS will not take part in online speculations.

“Official media statements or briefings will be conducted where the SAPS deems it necessary,” Beetge said.

He said anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation should contact Lieutenant-Colonel Fredericks on 082-441-7962, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The latest chapter adds to a colourful and often troubled history surrounding the Georgiou family — one that has involved luxury cars, multimillion-rand properties, court battles, angry customers and, at one point, a sheriff arriving to attach assets.

The family’s financial troubles came to a head in 2020 when seven properties, collectively valued at more than R32m, faced execution after bond commitments of about R280,000 a month allegedly fell into arrears.

Yvette was later sequestrated.

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