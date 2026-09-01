Local tea brand brews up plans for global growth

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Star Douglas, founder of Chi Time Teas, has grown her passion for natural health into a tea business supplying products nationwide and expanding into international markets.

What began as a passion for natural health has grown into a locally produced tea business that supplies stores across SA and exports internationally.

Chi Time Teas was registered as a company in 2017.

But its roots stretch back much further, with Gqeberha founder Star Douglas spending about 10 years studying natural health modalities including massage, reflexology, shiatsu, Chinese medicine and herbalism.

Douglas went on to run her own therapy practice for 20 years, during which she constantly looked for new ways to support her clients’ health and wellbeing.

This work led to the idea for Chi Time Teas, as Douglas formulated loose-leaf teas around 2012.

She aimed to create teas that were beneficial, tasty and visually appealing, challenging the perception that herbal teas are unpleasant to drink.

“I’ve never liked the taste of herbal tea, and I really wanted to find something that was healthy and tasty.

“To make my tea, I use a base of natural ingredients with health benefits, so it is incredibly healthy and can help with lots of different things,” Douglas said.

Chi Time Teas offers a range of loose-leaf blends, including Chi-tonics, Sporteas, Beauteas, Healthteas and Beneficial Brews, as well as its Immunitea and Post-Activitea iced teas.

The teas are formulated to support various aspects of health and wellbeing, including digestion, immunity, mental focus, hydration, exercise recovery, skin health, and women’s and men’s health.

The business took an unexpected turn during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when Douglas’s therapy practice came to a halt.

She approached a local craft brewery for assistance in converting Immunitea, an immune-focused herbal blend, into an iced tea, followed by Post-Activitea, a muscle recovery and hydration formula.

Immunitea is an immune-boosting herbal blend.

“During Covid-19 in 2020, my practice ground to a halt, and I asked our local craft brewery if they could help me convert, first my Immunitea into an iced tea, and later the Post-activitea (muscle recovery and hydration formula) into an iced tea.

“These iced teas and the loose-leaf teas are now doing phenomenally well, but being a single woman-owned business, with no financial backing, the challenges have been massive,” Douglas said.

Despite these challenges, the business has continued to expand and establish an international presence.

Chi Time Teas exported about R50,000 worth of products to Mauritius, where its teas are available at Mantra Health stores.

It has also exported smaller quantities to England, Lesotho, Kenya, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The tea products are also available on Amazon and are stocked nationwide.

Douglas said the company was currently working towards Halaal certification and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, which would allow it to expand its international reach and ship its products to customers worldwide through Amazon.

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