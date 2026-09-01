Swift action ends in arrest and recovery of firearms after security firm break-in

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A suspect was arrested in Polar Park after a break-in at a security company in Newton Park

A 52-year-old man was arrested within hours of allegedly breaking into a private security company’s premises in Newton Park.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police managed to recover 11 firearms, including nine shotguns and two R1-15 rifles following the incident.

She said Mount Road police responded to a complaint at about 7.30am after employees arrived at the security company’s premises in 2nd Avenue, Newton Park, and discovered that the back door had been forced open.

“Two safes containing firearms, which had been secured to the wall, were removed from the premises.

“A Nissan NP200 belonging to the security company was also stolen and was later recovered abandoned in KwaDwesi.

“Mount Road detectives immediately commenced with the investigation and followed up on information regarding the stolen firearms.

“The Gqeberha Flying Squad acted swiftly on the information and proceeded to Gallants Street in Polar Park, where they recovered nine shotguns, two R1-15 rifles and three battle jackets belonging to the security company.”

She said the suspect was detained on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and possession of suspected stolen property and is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.

“The investigation is continuing, and detectives are following up on information to establish whether other suspects may be involved and to recover any outstanding firearms or stolen property.

“The swift recovery of the firearms is significant, as it prevented these weapons from potentially falling into the hands of criminals and being used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.”

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo commended the members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad and other units involved.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact SAPS Mount Road on 082-779-7186, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or submit information via the MySAPS App.

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