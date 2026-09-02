Adcockvale man accused of sexual exploitation of children granted bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 63-year-old Adcockvale man accused of statutory rape has been granted bail

The 63-year-old Adcockvale man accused of statutory rape and sexual exploitation of children was granted bail of R2,000 in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday .

The man was arrested on August 3 after a missing 14-year-old boy was found at his residence and later gave a statement to police alleging that he had been sexually assaulted by the man.

At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of sexual exploitation and further charges could be added as the investigation unfolded.

“The investigation commenced after the parents of a 14-year-old boy were looking for him and, following their own inquiries, they traced him.

“After the boy was interviewed, information emerged which led to the opening of a case of sexual exploitation.

“It is alleged that the suspect lured young boys to his residence and offered them money in exchange for sexual favours.”

On Tuesday, magistrate Rene Gelderblom removed members of the media from the court, stating that applications needed to be completed.

The accused’s legal representative, Ryno Scholtz, said his client had been released on bail as the state did not have a strong enough case to justify keeping the man in prison.

“The state relied on too many possibilities.

“The law is clear that there must be a likelihood, not just a possibility.

“The state says the victim and accused stay close to each other, but that is not the case, they stay in Gelvandale and he stays somewhere else.

“The bail conditions are that he stays at his home in Adcockvale.

“He can’t change his address and he is not allowed to contact, intimidate or interfere with witnesses.

“On a Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6am and 6pm, he must report to the Mount Road SAPS and he is under house arrest between 6pm to 6am.”

Mo Jazz Kids founder and children’s rights activist Lennodia Petersen expressed her shock at the decision.

“This man is under house arrest in the house that he [allegedly] committed all of these crimes.

“The [alleged] victims are not safe.

“This man’s work and his life are going to continue as normal.

“For me, it is a worry knowing that this man is out there.

“These kids know where he stays.

“The courts didn’t say that the kids shouldn’t go there.

“These kids still know where he lives and they gain access through him.

“So for me, a child is still in danger.”

Peterson broke down in tears as the man walked past her and the visibly upset mother of the alleged victim.

The mother, who cannot be named, said she was devastated at the outcome of the bail judgment.

“This is not right. I must now look out for my child 24/7. I’m not going to feel safe for my child anymore.

“He is still traumatised from the [alleged] incident over a month ago, and now I must go home and tell him the man has been released.”

The man will appear in court again on October 21.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said there were no further developments at this stage.

“The investigation is ongoing, with the investigating officer continuing to interview other boys and conduct inquiries to establish whether there may be additional potential victims.

“At present, the matter involves the charges of statutory rape and sexual exploitation of children. No further charges or cases have been registered at this stage.”

The latest developments in the case came just hours after minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga announced the outcomes of the inaugural meeting of the newly established National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

“Our inaugural meeting today [Monday] is mandated by the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act 9 of 2024.

“By convening this morning, we have effectively set the long overdue ball rolling.

“This is not simply the establishment of another public institution.

“It is the institutionalisation of a national commitment to eradicate one of the gravest violations of human rights in democratic SA.

“Recently, the SAPS released its first-quarter crime statistics for the 2026/2027 financial year (covering April to June 2026) in late August 2026.

“A total of 50,511 GBVF cases were registered with the SAPS, with 30,736 resulting in arrests or referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“These are not just statistics. These are South African women, daughters, sisters and girl children.

“Above all, they are South African citizens whose constitutional rights have been violated.

“The national council stands as a permanent, statutory and multisectoral mechanism through which SA will co-ordinate, monitor and strengthen its response to gender-based violence and femicide.”

The council’s mandate includes co-ordinating a national multisectoral response to GBVF, advising the government on policy and legislative reforms and supporting survivor-centred interventions.