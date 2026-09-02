DA mayoral hopeful unveils plan for 30,000 tourism jobs

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Nelson Mandela Bay DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal announced his plan to create thousands of jobs through tourism during a media conference at the Donkin Reserve on Wednesday. With him are, from left, DA councillor Sebenzile Rafan, DA provincial spokesperson Georgina Faldtman and DA Bay campaign manager Bax Nodada

Nelson Mandela Bay DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal wants to create 25,000 to 30,000 direct and indirect tourism jobs over the next five years if the party takes control of the city.

Odendaal unveiled an eight-point tourism plan in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

It includes improving safety and tourism infrastructure, attracting private investment, expanding township tourism and growing the city’s visitor economy.

The plan also aims to develop the city as a year-round tourism destination by expanding its offering beyond beach tourism to include adventure, marine, sports, heritage, cultural, township, food, eco- and wildlife tourism.

Odendaal said a dedicated metro police tourism safety unit would need to be established to improve security in key visitor precincts, supported by at least 200 high-tech cameras in tourism and crime hotspots.

He said the party would also focus on upgrading beaches, the beachfront, resorts, public amenities, heritage sites and other tourism nodes through a dedicated infrastructure programme.

“We will establish a dedicated township tourism and business support programme to help local entrepreneurs establish and grow tourism businesses,” he said.

“Where appropriate, we will competitively outsource resort management to capable private operators, with firm requirements for investment, maintenance, local employment and SMME participation.”

The party also plans to establish a tourism ambassador programme with industry partners and launch a marketing campaign to position the city as a destination for domestic and international visitors.

“We will work with airlines, the airport, the port, tourism businesses and government partners to improve connectivity, grow domestic and international tourism and develop the city’s cruise tourism potential.”

“Working with tourism businesses, TVET colleges and universities, we will expand training, internships and employment pathways in hospitality, catering, tour guiding, events, adventure tourism, digital marketing and tourism entrepreneurship.”

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