New fire unit boss vows stronger community engagement

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John Conway is the new head of the Bay’s fire and emergency services

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has appointed John Conway as the new boss for its fire and emergency services unit, bringing new leadership to one of the city’s key frontline services.

Conway took up the position on September 1. His title is senior director for the fire and emergency services unit.

He has stepped into the role with a focus on strengthening emergency response, public safety and readiness across the metro.

He previously served as fire chief in the Blue Crane Route municipality in the Cookhouse, Pearston and KwaNojoli areas.

His mandate includes leading the unit, creating a more efficient disaster response team and strengthening engagement with communities.

“Working with the team, the goal is to bridge the gaps to serve the metro and render services under the regulated code,” Conway said.

Conway has identified several areas requiring attention within the department.

This includes investing in new fleets, the refurbishment and improvement of fire stations, and addressing staff shortages through the appointment of additional personnel.

He said these interventions would help accelerate the department’s work and improve services provided to communities across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said emergency preparedness was among the priorities of a caring municipality.

“Emergencies, like fire, affect the most vulnerable.

“It is important then that we make sure that leadership is stable for efficient delivery of services.

“We are pleased to welcome an experienced officer, who is a product of our development,” Lobishe said.

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