Boccia star Nolu sets sights on ninth Eastern Cape cap

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Coega Steels receptionist Nolufefe “Nolu” Mgoqi and husband Anele are a formidable team at home, work and the Boccia court.

Nelson Mandela Bay Boccia star Nolufefe “Nolu” Mgoqi has represented the Eastern Cape eight times in a sport she first discovered as a schoolgirl.

And every time she takes to the court, one of her most important teammates is close by — her husband Anele, who serves as her ramp assistant.

The 30-year-old Motherwell woman, who has muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair since the age of 10, is now hoping to earn her ninth provincial cap.

Boccia, pronounced “bot-cha”, is similar to bowls and is played by athletes with significant physical disabilities.

Players throw, kick or roll coloured leather balls towards a white target ball, known as the jack, with the aim of finishing as close to it as possible.

Those who are unable to throw or kick the ball can use a ramp, with an assistant helping to position it.

For Mgoqi, that assistant is Anele.

The couple met shortly after leaving school and have been together ever since. They are parents to seven-year-old Uyinene and also work together at Coega Steels.

Mgoqi is a receptionist at the company, while Anele, who has a hearing impairment, works as a machine operator. Both joined the steelmaker four years ago.

Mgoqi attended Northern Lights School in Cotswold, where she was first introduced to Boccia in Grade 6 after her physiotherapist suggested she give the sport a try.

It proved to be a good fit.

She has since represented the Eastern Cape eight times, with competitions taking her across the country.

Provincial trials are held annually at Cape Recife School, and Mgoqi is now preparing to try for another place in the team.

While Boccia has opened doors, travelling to tournaments can present its own difficulties.

Long bus journeys and hostel accommodation are not always practical for Mgoqi, given her mobility needs.

Ahead of last year’s interprovincial tournament in the Western Cape, she raised the issue with a colleague, who suggested she approach Coega Steels director Anand Susainathan to see whether the company could assist.

Susainathan asked her to obtain a letter from her Boccia manager outlining what she needed.

The company then stepped in to cover flights and accommodation for Mgoqi and Anele.

“They sponsored Anele and I with flights and accommodation and everything that I needed. It is wonderful that my workplace supports me like this.”

For Mgoqi, the sport she first encountered in primary school has become a fixture in her life, taking her across South Africa and allowing her to represent her province repeatedly.

Now she is aiming to do it for a ninth time.