Booking company helps Plett children learn to swim

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A new partnership in Plettenberg Bay is ensuring more children from impoverished communities learn how to swim. Louise Auersperg, founder of the Adopt A Swimmer Foundation, helps one of the children at a lesson

For children from disadvantaged communities in Plettenberg Bay, learning to swim can build confidence, improve concentration, open doors to new opportunities and, most importantly, provide them with a potentially lifesaving skill.

Now, a new partnership is helping more children access those opportunities.

Spekboom, a new accommodation booking company, has joined forces with Plett Villas to give back to the local community.

Every time a booking is made through the platform, a child from a previously disadvantaged community gets the opportunity to learn to swim through the Adopt A Swimmer Foundation.

The foundation has been helping children from the townships of Plettenberg Bay learn to swim for almost 20 years.

Spekboom is a South African travel platform that connects travellers with accommodation options that make a difference.

Through its partnership with Plett Villas and Adopt A Swimmer Plett, the platform aims to create holidays that have a positive impact on the community.

Plett Tourism acting chief executive Cindy Wilson-Trollip said the partnership would allow visitors to support a local cause while enjoying accommodation in Plettenberg Bay.

“Through this partnership, Plett Villas’ beautiful collection of holiday homes is now bookable on Spekboom.org, offering visitors the chance to enjoy exceptional stays while supporting an important local cause,” she said.

Louise Auersperg, founder of the Adopt A Swimmer Foundation, said the idea for the foundation began after she took a group of schoolchildren to a swimming pool for the first time.

At the time, she was working as a mentor and counsellor at the school.

She noticed that swimming helped the children use both sides of their bodies, making learning easier while improving their practical and cognitive skills.

After seeing how happy the children were to experience swimming and witnessing improvements in their self-esteem, confidence and concentration, Auersperg decided to establish a swimming academy.

The academy focuses on teaching children from disadvantaged communities how to swim, while also educating them about the ocean.

“I realised that most of the youth in Plettenberg Bay did not have the opportunity to learn this lifesaving skill with so many benefits,” she said.

“I wanted to change this, and so I registered an NGO and started it with no funding or volunteers.

“The word spread and we launched the first fundraiser with our incredible Plettenberg Bay community support, volunteers came on board and now we are in our 15th year.”

She also expressed her excitement about the new partnership and the opportunity it would provide to teach even more children to swim.

“We were excited to learn that this new exciting booking and accommodation company has included our foundation in their plans to give back to the community,” Auersperg said.

“It is not just the companies that they have partnered with that we will get to benefit and share from, but all accommodations listed in this establishment, from our beautiful town, are part of this amazing initiative, as a percentage of the booking will come to us.”

The foundation has internationally qualified coaches, including one who also serves as a director on the board.

“Our volunteers log hours and then get issued a community certificate which they present when entering varsity,” Auersperg said.

“This is also good to have on your CV. The foundation also brings financial stability to coaches as they earn a stipend.”

The foundation’s programme extends beyond swimming lessons.

Students are also taken on a boat trip out to sea, where they learn about Robberg, seals, birdlife, sharks, dolphins and biodiversity.

“Thanks to Ocean Safaris, who has been sponsoring us all these years,” Auersperg said.

“We take them to the lagoon to teach them about open water swimming, and they get to learn to snorkel once a year when we partner with the Black Mermaid and Plett Tourism for the well-known Ocean Festival.”

The programme has also helped create opportunities for students beyond the swimming pool.

Since the foundation was launched 10 years ago, some of its students have gone on to secure positions as senior lifeguards, earning a salary.

One of the foundation’s students, Ellen Kleinshmidt, has represented SA at the World Lifesaving Championships and returned home with a gold medal.

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