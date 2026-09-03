Eastern Cape filmmakers get shot at funding, national industry exposure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FAME Week Africa draws many of the continent's top creative talents.

Eastern Cape filmmakers and producers are being offered an opportunity to take their projects to one of Africa’s major film and television industry gatherings, with successful productions potentially also qualifying for investment to bring their stories to the screen.

FAME Week Africa, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council, has opened entries for the 2026 Eastern Cape Pitching Session.

The initiative is aimed at feature films, short films and documentaries capable of showcasing the province’s locations, talent and potential as a film and television production destination.

Shortlisted producers will travel to Cape Town to pitch their projects to industry stakeholders during FAME Week Africa, which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from October 28 to 30.

Importantly, projects presented through the programme may also be considered for funding from the Eastern Cape Film Investment Fund, provided they meet its qualifying criteria and pass the ECDC’s assessment and due diligence processes.

The fund is intended to attract productions to the province while generating local investment, jobs and skills development.

The criteria mean successful productions would have to deliver tangible benefits in the Eastern Cape rather than merely using the province as a filming location.

At least half of principal photography must take place in the province, while at least 60% of production expenditure must be spent in the Eastern Cape.

Productions must also direct at least 60% of their procurement of goods and services to Eastern Cape businesses.

Applicants are required to employ Eastern Cape filmmakers and/or provide job-shadowing opportunities with production heads of department, while projects must include a training and skills-transfer programme in the province.

The initiative could therefore create opportunities extending beyond actors, directors and camera crews to businesses providing accommodation, catering, transport, equipment and other services required by film productions.

Projects in virtually any genre can be submitted, including drama, comedy, romance, crime, action, thriller, horror, science fiction, animation and documentary.

Eligible productions include feature films of between 90 and 160 minutes, documentaries of up to 30 minutes and short films of less than 40 minutes.

However, applicants will need to demonstrate that their projects are already substantially developed.

Applications must be made through a registered company or special purpose corporate vehicle and applicants must be tax compliant.

Feature and documentary projects require a distribution or commissioning agreement from a recognised industry entity or broadcaster, while short-film producers must provide a distribution plan.

At least 50% of the project’s total budget must already have been secured.

Producers must submit material including a premise, logline, summary, treatment and script, together with information about the production company, budget and financing.

Entries opened on August 24 and close on September 14.

Finalists are expected to be announced on October 5 before the live pitching session at FAME Week Africa later that month.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch