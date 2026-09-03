Four-month-old infant dies at Gqeberha preschool

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An investigation is under way into the death of a four-month-old girl who died at a Gqeberha preschool after being found unresponsive four hours after she was placed down for a nap.

The infant died at Little Learners Preschool Academy in 6th Avenue, Newton Park, on Wednesday last week, with a postmortem examination confirming the child died as a result of a natural medical condition.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Mount Road police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death as an inquest and no foul play was suspected at this stage.

According to preliminary information, the baby was fed at about 11.30am and placed down for a nap at about 12.15pm.

At about 4.30pm, a nanny employed at the preschool attended to the child to change her nappy ahead of her collection by her parents.

The nanny discovered the infant unresponsive and immediately alerted the school principal.

The baby was subsequently declared dead at the scene.

Gantana said the investigation was continuing.

“While the investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident remains ongoing, at this stage, no foul play is suspected.

“The SAPS extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the child during this difficult time.

“The SAPS appeals to the public to respect the privacy of the grieving family and to refrain from speculation,” Gantana said.

In a statement, the preschool also appealed to parents and members of the community to refrain from discussing the incident on social media.

“Following a tragic bereavement within our school community, we respectfully request that all parents and community members refrain from posting or commenting about the incident on social media.

“This is an intensely difficult time for the family involved, and their privacy and dignity must be respected,” the school posted.

The school further urged the public to avoid speculation and allow the family space to grieve, thanking the community for its compassion, discretion and support.

Emily Powell, a parent at the school, who said she was at the school while waiting for an ambulance on the day of the incident, took to Facebook to respond to comments about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

“It simply and utterly amazes me how people believe what is written over the media before knowing the truth.

“I don’t know where people get the idea that the child wasn’t checked on within the time period just because it wasn’t stated in the story given.

“It’s tragic and I was there picking up Leah when they were waiting for the ambulance,” Powell wrote.

Powell said she had been at the school for about 15 minutes while waiting for the ambulance and described seeing two teachers running down the road to the offices to call for help.

She also expressed her condolences to the child’s parents and family.

“I can’t imagine losing a baby, but I can’t imagine another school taking care of my child,” she said.

“My heart goes out to the family of the little one, especially mommy and dad,” she said.

When The Herald visited the school, the principal was in a meeting with officials from the education department.

The department confirmed the preschool was privately owned, was not state-funded and that the incident had not been reported to the department, but to the police.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said there were two types of early childhood development (ECD) centres.

“Some are privately owned, while others are community-owned.

“Those community-owned are started by communities, while the private ones belong to individuals.

“This makes their curriculum different from the community-owned ones.

“In the community owned ones, the government is involved in the development of their curriculum and they are state funded.

“This one is not yet within the regulatory net of the department, and the case was never reported to us, rather to the police.

“Yes, there was a meeting between the two but contents of the meeting are internal for now.”

Mtima also extended the department’s condolences to the family.