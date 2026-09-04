Determined to succeed, NMU student, roommate carve their own journey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From Litha Adonisi (left) facing funding challenges which inspired an entrepreneurship journey to partnering with his roommate Buhlebezwe Madlezi (right) who was scammed, their platform, VarsityHub, has attracted more than 400 users nationwide within three months

Nelson Mandela University final-year BEd student Litha Adonisi refused to let financial challenges stand in the way of his dream of earning a degree.

The youngster opted to use his entrepreneurial prowess and with roommate Buhlebezwe Madlezi, turned their personal experience into an opportunity to help other students facing similar challenges.

The idea culminated in the launch of VarsityHub, a platform that helps at least 400 students to buy and sell goods safely.

Originally from Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, Adonisi said his journey towards obtaining a qualification in higher education was anything but smooth.

“When I arrived in first-year, coming from the village, I was excited to leave the village, only to be told I had to leave the following day because I did not have funding,” he said.

“I got funding in October, but in June the following year I was defunded and I got the news when I was on holiday at home.

“I just wanted to hide.

“I thought why was my road to get an education so hard; why do I have to overcome so many obstacles.

“I have never thought of turning to alcohol or drugs, and my parents encouraged me to keep trying, so I returned to university.”

Adonisi then decided to sell fragrances to fellow students on student chat groups.

“This allowed me to send some money to my mother back home as well.

“However, I immediately hit a barrier affecting a lot of student entrepreneurs across SA institutions — widespread scams, fraudsters posing as student sellers on student chat groups were scamming money from students looking to buy items.

“This destroyed trust from a lot of students so there were not a lot of people buying my products.”

He shared his frustrations with his roommate, Madlezi, a final-year BSc computer science student originally from KwaZulu-Natal, and their shared experiences of buying and selling united them.

And, as they say, the rest is history as within its first two months at NMU, VarsityHub had more than 300 student users.

“I sketched out a concept for a secure, verified student platform, and Madlezi used his technical expertise to build it,” Adonisi said.

“Together, we created VarsityHub, a digital marketplace designed specifically to protect students from scammers.

“To verify students, users must verify their account using an official university email address before buying or selling.

“We went live in June and what started as a local survival tactic quickly turned into a movement.

“As of August, the platform has grown to nearly 400 users and expanded to 10 additional SA institutions, including Fort Hare, Walter Sisulu University, University of Western Cape, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Wits, University of Johannesburg, University of Limpopo, University of Mpumalanga, University of Free State and Sol Plaatje University.

“Students can now support fellow students with ease, knowing they are buying from a registered student within their campus.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.