Disaster-management veteran Shane Brown appointed to new role as adviser

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The Ubomi Foundation SA has appointed Shane Brown as its disaster management adviser

After almost 40 years of public-sector experience and municipal administration, Shane Brown has joined the Ubomi Foundation SA as the organisation’s adviser in disaster management.

Brown began his public-sector career with the then Port Elizabeth Municipality in 1984 and was appointed head: disaster management for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in 2003, a position he held until his retirement in October 2023.

He has played a pivotal role in strengthening disaster-management systems across the metro.

He was also involved in co-ordinating major safety and security operations, disaster-management structures and initiatives aimed at improving the municipality’s ability to prepare for and respond to emergencies.

He further served as chair of the Eastern Cape Emergency Services Co-ordinating Committee, giving him extensive experience in co-ordinating emergency services and working with multiple stakeholders.

It is experience that Ubomi Foundation SA founder and chief executive Siyanda Vazi believes will strengthen the organisation, particularly its disaster-management programme.

This focuses on rapid response, humanitarian assistance and building resilience among communities affected by emergencies.

“With Mr Brown’s extensive experience, the foundation hopes to connect experienced disaster-management leadership with the next generation of young professionals,” Vazi said.

“The Ubomi Foundation SA believes disaster preparedness begins before an emergency occurs.

“By strengthening its technical capacity, developing young talent and working directly with communities, the foundation aims to contribute to a culture of preparedness, resilience and co-ordinated response.

“The appointment of Mr Shane Brown represents an important new chapter for the foundation’s disaster-management programme.

“Nearly 40 years of experience. A new generation of opportunity. A stronger focus on community resilience.

“The Ubomi Foundation SA welcomes Shane Brown and looks forward to building safer, stronger and more disaster-ready communities together.”

The foundation has already been involved in supporting communities affected by disasters in Nelson Mandela Bay, providing food, warm meals, clothing, blankets, mattresses and other essential relief items while co-ordinating with community stakeholders.

In his new role at the Ubomi Foundation SA, Brown will provide strategic advice and technical guidance on:

Disaster preparedness and planning;

Emergency response;

Early-warning systems;

Disaster-risk reduction;

Community resilience;

Disaster-management training; and

Community awareness and preparedness

Browns’ appointment also forms part of the foundation’s broader vision to create opportunities for unemployed graduates in disaster management and related fields.

The foundation is calling on graduates and aspiring professionals, including those interested in firefighting, paramedic services, emergency response, disaster management and community safety, to participate in upcoming training programmes, workshops and community initiatives.

“The Ubomi Foundation SA recognises that many young graduates face the challenge of having qualifications but limited practical workplace experience.

“The organisation therefore aims to create opportunities for young people to gain practical exposure, participate in workshops, develop professional skills and contribute to community disaster-preparedness initiatives,” Vazi said.