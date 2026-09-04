Fishy cloud of seabirds may be linked to sardine die-off

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Tens of thousands of Cape gannets and other seabirds 'looked as if they were waiting for a feeding opportunity, but were not getting one'

Tens of thousands of gannets and other seabirds congregated in Algoa Bay off St George’s Beach this week in a mysterious phenomenon that has left seasoned marine operators guessing.

The strange sighting is seemingly linked to the sardine die-off last week but at this stage no-one can pinpoint the cause.

Raggy Charters skipper Jake Keeton said on Thursday he was on his way back from St Croix Island about 11.30am on Wednesday with a boatload of tourists when they came across a multitude of seabirds.

“We were heading towards the PE Harbour and saw this cloud of birds a bit closer to shore.

“We adjusted course because 99% of the time that means a bait ball and common dolphins, which is one of the main things we want to show our guests.”

A bait ball is a dense shoal of small fish such as sardine or anchovy, which is pushed up near the surface by marine predators.

Keeton said the “bird cloud” was huge.

“It was spread across about a [nautical] mile and a half [about 2.7km], on a line between St Croix and PE Harbour, more or less off St George’s Strand and Bluewater Bay.

“It consisted of thousands and thousands of birds just hovering high in the air for ages, with a few diving now and then, and others bobbing on the water.

“Normally when there’s bait ball action the birds will be be going crazy, diving one after another.

“Yesterday, it seemed like they were waiting for an opportunity, and not getting it.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He said there were some feathers on the water, which showed there had been some diving.

“But there was no visible sign of fish either in the water or being eaten by the birds.

“They were mostly Cape gannets — to the extent we were joking that Bird Island [home to the biggest colony of Cape gannets globally] was probably empty.

“But there were also cormorants, white-chinned petrels, sooty shearwaters, albatross and a few different gull species.”

He said there were a number of Cape fur seals bobbing among the birds, and a pair of humpback whales and a Bryde’s whale, all familiar species in and around bait balls.

“However, there were no penguins and, strangest of all, there were no common dolphins.

“My feeling is it was all linked to the massive sardine die-off we saw in our area last week.

“But if it was, where were the fish, and were they dead or dying?

“There are more questions than answers at this stage.”

Keeton said he had passed on his observations and video footage to Nelson Mandela University fish scientist Prof Nadine Strydom.

The material has since been forwarded to the department of forestry, fisheries and environment research team that is working flat out on the issue.

Meanwhile, in a possibly related situation, large numbers of dead sardines were seen floating on the surface of the water at the weekend off Bushman’s River mouth, near the eastern lip of Algoa Bay.

Kenton guide Thomas Vos said this particular fish die-off had lasted several days.

“I was out on August 24 and saw a healthy bait ball and Bryde’s whale action but then from the 28th I started seeing some dead sardines.

“On Saturday August 29, there were thousands of dead sardines floating on the surface of the water about 3km off Bushman’s River mouth, with loads of white-chinned petrels and a few other bird species feeding on them.

“It’s something I’ve never seen in my 21 years on this coast and even the older fishermen I’ve spoken to are saying the same thing.”

The Herald