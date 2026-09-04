North-south duo bring musical journey home to Gqeberha

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Gqeberha-born saxophonist Josie McClure and Belgian accordionist Kaat Vanhaverbeke will bring their 'To Moer and Gone' concert series to the city on Sunday September 27

Gqeberha-born saxophonist Josie McClure and Belgian accordionist Kaat Vanhaverbeke are bringing their international musical partnership to the Friendly City as part of their concert series, To Moer and Gone.

The tour will take place at various locations across the country and end at St Mary’s Cathedral in Gqeberha on Sunday September 27, with the aim of exploring the meaning of home and belonging through music.

McClure and Vanhaverbeke met while studying together in the Netherlands, where McClure had been living for three years.

After enjoying performing together, they decided to develop the project when McClure’s visa came to an end.

They have spent about a year and a half working on the project, which combines their South African and Belgian backgrounds through music.

McClure said the title To Moer and Gone was inspired by the concept of “to hell and back”, while also reflecting the journey of coming together to explore what home means.

“We studied together in the Netherlands and I had been staying there for three years.

“We had always really enjoyed performing together, so when my visa was up, we decided to work on this project.

“We’ve been working on it for about a year and a half.

“It’s this beautiful combination of Belgian and South African, coming together to tell the story of what home and belonging mean through music.”

For McClure, returning to Gqeberha adds another layer of meaning to the concert series.

Although moving overseas was difficult and she stopped playing for a while, she said her connection to her hometown and roots remained strong.

“I’m from Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha], so I can’t forget my roots,” she said.

“Moving overseas was difficult and there was a period where I didn’t play for a while, but I’m a small-town girl at heart.

“I’m really excited to come back home and share this beautiful music that I’ve been creating with Kaat.

“The saxophone and accordion are such a unique combination because they are both instruments that aren’t very well known, and when you put them together, they create such a rare and very special sound.”

For Vanhaverbeke, the project has provided an opportunity to collaborate with a different artist while introducing the accordion to South African audiences.

“It’s really nice to work with different people and collaborate with different artists,” Vanhaverbeke said.

“I’m very excited about bringing the accordion to South Africa because, from my understanding, it’s not a very well-known instrument this side.

“The topic is also very personal to me, and I’m excited to go to the other side of the world to share my message of what it means to be home and to understand what different people’s definitions of home are.”

She said the tour would also give her an opportunity to engage with young children and other musicians through workshops, while experiencing SA for the first time.

“Talking to different people, you get to see different meanings of what home is, and I think that’s a very powerful message that I’m very excited to share.

“I’m also looking forward to the workshops at preschools and meeting other musicians.

“I’m very excited to explore South Africa, especially the nature, and to visit Addo Elephant Park and just breathe a different air.

“Josie has become a very good friend, and while combining our instruments was challenging, playing with her has become very rewarding and I’m very proud of her.”

The Gqeberha leg of the tour will take place from 4pm to 5pm on September 27. Tickets are available online through Quicket from R90.