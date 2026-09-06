Coega eyes innovation park to boost jobs and industry

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Coega could become a giant test bed for new technologies, linking scientific research with industry and turning ideas into commercial products, businesses and jobs.

Science, technology and innovation minister Blade Nzimande said a proposed science and innovation park at the Coega special economic zone (SEZ) could help bridge the gap between SA’s research institutions and industrial development.

Nzimande visited Coega on Friday as part of discussions between his department, the National Advisory Council on Innovation and the Coega Development Corporation about establishing the park.

“Coega is ideally positioned to serve as a living laboratory where research meets industry, where technology meets manufacturing, where localisation meets procurement and where innovation becomes investment, exports and jobs,” he said.

Nzimande said Coega’s established industrial base, infrastructure, logistics capabilities and proximity to universities and research institutions gave it an advantage in developing and commercialising new technologies.

Coega already has industries spanning automotive manufacturing, metals, chemicals, energy, agro-processing, aquaculture, logistics, maritime industries and advanced manufacturing.

“This creates the ideal environment for transforming knowledge into technology, technology into products and products into globally competitive businesses,” Nzimande said.

The proposed park would not necessarily create another institution, he said, but would bring together existing capabilities across universities, technology stations, research platforms, industry, government and science agencies.

“South Africa does not necessarily need another layer of innovation institutions.

“Rather, we need to connect and integrate existing capabilities,” he said.

The potential of the project was highlighted by Coega project development manager Clayton Jacobs, who said the SEZ could allow startups and established companies to develop, prototype and test technologies in a real industrial environment.

He pointed to green hydrogen as one area where emerging companies could work with existing industries to develop and test new products and processes.

“The SEZ functions as a live test bed,” Jacobs said, allowing companies to move beyond developing products in isolation and test them alongside established industrial operations.

The proposal also includes a science, technology and innovation forum for the Bay, bringing together universities, industry, government and research institutions to co-ordinate research, skills, infrastructure and industrial demand.

Economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said the park could connect research and development with advanced manufacturing, technology commercialisation, skills and enterprise development and investment.

She said the provincial government would support co-ordination and help to facilitate investment, localisation and the development of small businesses and startups.

Nzimande said science, technology and innovation also needed to be incorporated into provincial, district and municipal development strategies to ensure innovation contributed to broader economic development rather than remaining concentrated within major research institutions.

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