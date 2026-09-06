'No justice for grieving families' after latest Helenvale killing

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Bevan Campbell, 26, was shot dead in Helenvale on Friday

A 26-year-old disabled man was gunned down in Helenvale on Friday morning after he was chased by gangsters, leaving his family traumatised by the senseless killing.

Bevan Campbell was shot in the back and legs shortly after 10am. He died at the scene in Ibex Street.

Campbell had gone to his grandmother’s home in Helenvale following the death of his other grandmother on Thursday.

His grandmother and community activist Rina Potgieter, with whom Campbell lived, described him as a peaceful young man who was always joking at home.

“Bevan was very peaceful. He leaves behind a five-year-old daughter,” Potgieter said.

Campbell was left disabled three years ago after being struck by a car.

“Shooting is a daily occurrence here in Helenvale. They had no reason to shoot my boy.”

Potgieter said the family had endured similar heartbreak before.

Five years ago, another grandson was shot dead just months before his 21st birthday.

She said the family had heard little from police since the case was investigated.

“The only time we saw the detective who investigated the case was when he came to fetch my daughter to identify my grandson in the mortuary.

“It has been more than five years now, and we haven’t heard from the police since.”

Potgieter said many families in Helenvale were carrying similar stories of unsolved murders.

“Cases just go cold, and there is no justice for the grieving families.”

Tensions escalated after Campbell’s killing, with messages circulating on Friday warning people to stay away from Helenvale.

Schools in the area reportedly locked their gates and kept pupils inside as people were warned to avoid the area.

Potgieter also took to Facebook to mourn her grandson and question why he had been killed.

“This hurts really deep. It is my eldest grandchild that you have killed. I’m giving you all over in the hands of God.

“He teaches me to forgive, and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

She said Campbell had been caring towards her, recalling how he had called women to pray for her when she was sick the previous month.

“Whenever I scolded him, he would say, ‘Granny, I love you.’ He will be sorely missed.”

Despite the loss, Potgieter said she would continue her weekly community work, providing soup and bread to residents.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said anyone with information could contact the detective on 084-513-2678, Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or the MySAPS App.

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The Herald