Business chamber hydrant project firing up the Bay

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Fire hydrant technician Chad van Rooyen checks the pressure on a hydrant in the Gqeberha suburb of Fairview. Van Rooyen is part of a team of specially trained young artisans moving across Nelson Mandela Bay, restoring the operational capability of this crucial fire fighting infrastructure

Positivity is spreading across the metro as the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s project to restore fire hydrants kicks into gear.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber Fire Hydrant Project is using a team of specially trained young technicians to drive the work which is aimed at sparking renewed readiness and resilience.

Denise van Huyssteen, the chamber’s CEO, said on Friday the project was a crucial one on multiple levels.

“Our 16,000 fire hydrants are an essential part of the metro’s emergency-response infrastructure.

“When a fire occurs, firefighters need to be able to locate a hydrant quickly, access it and establish whether sufficient water pressure and flow are available to support firefighting operations.

“So rather than waiting for infrastructure vulnerabilities to contribute to a major incident, the objective is to identify and address those vulnerabilities proactively.

“The project combines preventative maintenance, digital mapping, skills development and youth employment to create a more sustainable approach to managing this critical infrastructure.”

Van Huyssteen said fire hydrants were generally positioned along roads and within built-up areas so fire crews could connect equipment to the municipal water network when responding to a blaze.

A hydrant typically consisted of an underground connection to the water network, a visible body and outlet points that allowed firefighters to connect hoses and draw water.

“Covers and clearly visible markers are also important components because they help protect the infrastructure and enable fire crews to locate hydrants quickly when every second counts.”

She said through the work undertaken so far, the team had identified a range of infrastructure challenges. These included hydrants that were damaged, rusted or poorly maintained, missing covers, and markers that had become faded.

“These may appear to be relatively small infrastructure issues, but they can have significant consequences during an emergency if a hydrant cannot be located, accessed or used effectively.”

She said every hydrant serviced by the project was digitally recorded and geo-located through a dedicated application.

“This creates a live, metro-wide record of maintenance undertaken, and the condition of individual hydrants, which can ultimately support better infrastructure planning, monitoring and future maintenance.”

She said the project was launched in July, and was currently funded for its first year.

“The project has a year one target of maintaining 2,000 hydrants. To date, the team has maintained 253 hydrants and painted 45 hydrant markers.

“Seven young people participating in the Yes Programme have been employed and trained as fire hydrant technicians to undertake the work.”

She said the project was funded by the national non-profit entity Supporting Fire Services and implemented through the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s risk management desk.

This was being done in collaboration with the Yes Programme, the metro fire services unit and a number of training partners.

Van Huyssteen said the seven technicians recruited for the project had undergone extensive training with different expert service providers.

“Their work includes testing hydrant water pressure and flow, cleaning and maintaining hydrants, checking and replacing damaged or missing covers, installing hydrant covers and improving the visibility of hydrants by painting markers.”

She said the project had attracted interest from the insurance sector, which recognised the significant financial and social consequences of fire-related property losses.

“Ultimately, this is about recognising that disaster resilience starts long before an emergency occurs.

“By maintaining critical firefighting infrastructure, improving the information available about it and creating employment opportunities for young people at the same time, the project demonstrates how business, government and other stakeholders can work together on practical interventions that contribute to safer and more resilient communities.”

Van Huyssteen said the team was currently focusing on several areas across the city including Baakens Valley, Perseverance, Redhouse and Fairview.

Metro fire services manager Roger Goliath applauded the project.

“We have a crew that works on the hydrants so this project will be a great support for what they are doing.

“It’s really important that we can easily locate the hydrants day or night and that we can get water from them in emergency situations.”