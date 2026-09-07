Community change-makers honoured at The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards

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Congratulations to The Herald Citizens of the Year Award winners, who were celebrated at Friday evening’s gala awards ceremony. They are, from left, David Edwards, representing Central SRA (Civil Society), Sinazo Vabaza Tundube (Business), Keith Brandt of the Gem Project (Education), Nomakhomazi Dewavrin (Arts & Culture), Inge Human of Wings & Wishes (Community,; Lerato Ralane and Lelethu Ngati of Ubuntu Pathways (Sister Ethel Award), Thembani Gqiba of Doxa Family Care (GBV), Sinovuyo Mafilika (Youth), Shazia Khan, representing Swim GQ (Sport), and Dr Melissa Pietersen of the Purple Project (Health)

Nelson Mandela Bay’s community champions were celebrated on Friday as The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University, recognised individuals and organisations making a difference across the city.

The annual awards shone a spotlight on people who stepped up to address challenges in their communities, often without seeking recognition.

Actor Masasa Mbangeni hosted the evening, keeping the programme flowing with warmth and energy and bringing her own personality to the prestigious event.

The Nelson Mandela University Choir performs at The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards (supplied)

Adding to the atmosphere were the Nelson Mandela University Choir and their Xhosa Society, whose performances were among the evening’s highlights.

The choir delivered powerful and moving performances, bringing a strong cultural presence to the celebration.

The Herald acting editor Catherine Richards said the event was a reminder of the contributions made by people who chose to take responsibility for challenges around them.

“This is an event that is incredibly close to my heart,” she said.

“It is a powerful reminder of who we are at our very best, giving well-deserved recognition to those who tirelessly make a profound difference within Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Every single one of these individuals looked at a problem in their community, raised their hand and simply said, ‘Yes, I am willing to step up and make a difference’.

“They did not wait for someone else to fix things.

“To our winners this evening, thank you for your sacrifice, your grit and your beautiful hearts.

“You are leaving a legacy that will help shape Nelson Mandela Bay for generations to come.”

The importance of education and investing in young people was also highlighted during the evening.

Coega Development Corporation chief sustainability officer Nomathemba Mhlanga said investment in education was essential in developing the province’s future workforce.

The agency sponsored the education category,

“We need educated youth, and that means we need to invest in them,“ Mhlanga said.

“For 13 years, we have invested in maths and science, giving young people opportunities to enter STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] fields.

“We have achieved a 100% pass rate and transformed the lives of boys and girls.

“We now have our first doctor and we are taking control of the future by solving global problems.

“Education is a pillar of our future and we are proud to be pioneers in education.”

Nelson Mandela University registrar Edgar de Koker said they were honoured to be associated with an initiative celebrating the values of citizenship and community service.

“This evening offers us an opportunity not only to recognise extraordinary achievements but also to reflect on what it means to be a citizen,” De Koker said.

“We are inspired by these stories and proud to be associated with this celebration.

“Our deepest gratitude also goes to the sponsors of these awards and the many partners who support this initiative.

“Let us honour these examples of selfless citizenship by reflecting on our own role in our communities.

“May we each find a way to make meaningful changes and promote good, justice and progress in society.”

Among the special recognitions was the Sister Ethel Award, presented to Ubuntu Pathways for its work providing health, education and social support to children and young people across Gqeberha.

Organisations and businesses supported the awards, helping recognise and celebrate community leadership and social impact.

Sponsors and partners acknowledged during the evening included Nelson Mandela University, SPAR, Continental Tyre SA, Coega Development Corporation, Nedbank, Boardwalk International Convention Centre, Kingfisher FM, Three Peaks Wine, Vodacom, Capsicum Culinary Studio, JTC Events and Hugo Studio.

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