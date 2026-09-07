Kouga sewage treatment works improving but still problematic, says water affairs department

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Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has called on the Kouga municipality to address outstanding sewage compliance issues Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JEFFREY ABRAHAMS

While Kouga’s problematic KwaNomzamo sewage treatment works is improving, the department of water and sanitation has called on the municipality to address outstanding compliance issues.

This statement from water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina emerged this week following questions about the R50m upgrade to the plant, put to her by Action SA member of parliament Athol Trollip.

Majodina said her department had collected samples on June 19 2026 from the KwaNomzamo Waste Water Treatment Works in Humansdorp, which has capacity to treat four million litres of effluent a day.

“The samples indicated that the microbiological, chemical and physical parameters, except for the nitrate, were above the authorisation limits,” she said.

“The department is applying enforcement measures against the Kouga local municipality, requiring it to implement corrective actions to comply with effluent discharge standards.”

The minister said the department wrote to the municipality in December 2025 after an inspection identified “discharges of non-compliant sewage, thus causing pollution of the environment and water resources”.

She said the municipality was subsequently issued with a notice of intention to issue a directive, requiring the municipality to submit a corrective action plan outlining steps to address the problem within 60 days.

Following further violations noted in February and June this year, she said: “A directive was issued to the municipality for engaging in water uses that have a potential to pollute water resources without an authorisation.

“The municipality then submitted a corrective action plan with time frames for the upgrade of the plant.

“Following this, the department issued a water use licence to the municipality in March 2026 to enable it to proceed with the upgrades to the plant to correct the non-compliance.”

Majodina said the municipality had made funding available for the installation of underground piping for the KwaNomzamo plant, to fix the problem.

“The [corrective action] project will re-direct the effluent, which is currently passing through an above-ground culvert, to the final discharge point at the irrigation [of] Damon Groenwei Boerdery.

“Modest improvements have been observed in effluent quality as a result of the upgrades implemented at the works.

“The [department] continues to monitor the implementation of the corrective action plan.”

In November 2025, water and sanitation deputy minister Solly Seilholo warned during an oversight visit to the KwaNomzamo plant that corrupt municipal officials and “water mafia” were sabotaging Eastern Cape water and sanitation infrastructure.

However, he said security improvements, like those included in KwaNomzamo’s upgrade, were an important response to this threat.