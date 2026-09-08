Alarm after shocking incidents reported at Gqeberha discipline bootcamp

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The entrance to Discipline Bootcamp SA in Greenbushes

Dire concerns have been raised about a Gqeberha discipline bootcamp after horrific incidents were reported to have taken place at the Greenbushes premises recently.

In one matter, Avile Gatyeni, 28, died after he allegedly stabbed himself at the facility.

In another case, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped on two occasions.

The incidents were reported to have taken place at Discipline Bootcamp SA in July and August.

Questions have been raised about the operations of the institution after the Eastern Cape social development department confirmed it had no record of the bootcamp having been registered as a substance-abuse treatment facility.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said two cases had been opened.

He said the 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the premises on August 16 and 17.

“A rape case was opened and is being investigated by the SAPS Mount Road Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit,” he said.

In the other matter, Beetge said Kabega Park police were notified at 9.25am on July 31 that Gatyeni had been declared dead on arrival at Livingstone Hospital.

According to police, Gatyeni had allegedly stabbed himself in the neck with a broken glass at about 7am.

“He was taken to hospital but passed away due to blood loss on his way there,” Beetge said.

“An inquest case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Kabega Park.”

Bootcamp founder Lucky Mngadi, known as King Madlokovu, disputed certain aspects of both matters.

Mngadi claimed that a staff member had reported the man who had been accused of raping the teenager.

He said the suspect was not a staff member but was part of the programme.

Mngadi claimed the suspect was later released after police allegedly indicated there was no case.

However, police confirmed that a rape case remained under investigation.

Mngadi also commented on the circumstances surrounding Gatyeni’s death, alleging he had committed suicide by stabbing himself in the neck with a bottle.

He said Gatyeni had been brought to the camp because of behavioural problems, including the issue that led to his alleged self-harm.

Eastern Cape social development spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile said the department had no record of Discipline Bootcamp SA being registered as a substance-use disorder treatment facility.

Zuzile said it was important to distinguish between a facility providing general behavioural or disciplinary programmes and one providing treatment or rehabilitation services to people with substance-use disorders.

Where an organisation provided substance-use disorder treatment and rehabilitation, he said, it fell under the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act, 70 of 2008.

The Act provided for the registration and establishment of treatment centres and set requirements intended to protect people receiving treatment and ensure services were provided according to prescribed standards, Zuzile said.

“Such facilities are not registered simply as bootcamps,” he said.

“They are registered according to the category of service they provide, which may include inpatient treatment, community-based treatment and other regulated services.

“The department, therefore, cannot characterise the Discipline Bootcamp SA as a registered rehabilitation facility based on it being described as a bootcamp.

“Registration is dependent on the nature of actual services being rendered and in compliance with the applicable legislative requirements.”

Zuzile said the government had previously clarified that no-one could establish or manage a treatment centre unless it was registered in accordance with the Act.

He also stressed that registration as a nonprofit organisation did not amount to registration as a substance-abuse treatment centre.

Zuzile urged families seeking assistance for people affected by substance abuse to ensure the facility they chose was registered appropriately.

He said members of the public with concerns about facilities that may be providing treatment without the required registration should report them to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Mngadi said Discipline Bootcamp SA was registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission as a private company and not-for-profit corporation.

He said the organisation was not under the social development department.

“We are not a drug rehabilitation centre but an organisation that assists parents with children with behavioural problems, and we aim to teach them to have discipline, and I’ve always made it clear to [the social development department],” Mngadi said.

He said he had tried to register with the department but was still awaiting feedback.

Mngadi said the concept of a discipline bootcamp was relatively new and differed from drug rehabilitation.

“While there are no bodies to regulate it, it doesn’t mean it’s illegal as long as all laws are followed in terms of having professional staff like nurses,” he said.

According to the bootcamp’s social media pages, it announced in February that it had opened a branch in Gqeberha.

Mngadi said the organisation had operated in KwaZulu-Natal for three years and at present had between 10 and 25 participants in Gqeberha, compared with about 100 in KwaZulu-Natal.

The organisation was also looking at opening a branch in the Western Cape.

The bootcamp’s website describes its main camp as being in KwaZulu-Natal and says it operates 365 days a year.

Parents are invited to enrol children with behavioural problems, including laziness, bad attitudes, peer pressure and drug and alcohol abuse.

The bootcamp accepts males and females between seven and 38.

The organisation says it has facilitators with first-aid certificates, camp leaders with outdoor and adventure qualifications, and psychologists, social workers and motivational speakers.

The Gqeberha allegations come as police in KwaZulu-Natal investigate separate allegations of murder, attempted murder and rape involving the bootcamp’s head office in Richmond.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Richard Netshiunda confirmed that suspects had been arrested.

“One is still going through the court processes while the others were released pending further investigations,” Netshiunda said.

Neither Netshiunda nor the National Prosecuting Authority had responded to questions about which suspect was before court or which murder case was involved.

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