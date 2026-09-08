Cops accused of brutality and theft

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Luciano Majwete with his mother, Noncendo, after visiting the Kwazakhele police station on Monday. The pair were happy to have their names published but did not want their faces shown

About a dozen people dressed in police uniform have been accused of storming two Zwide homes in the middle of the night and allegedly assaulting two young men and stealing thousands of rand.

CCTV footage, viewed by The Herald, appears to show a member of the group striking one of the cousins from behind with a hammer during one of the incidents on September 4.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has since confirmed it will be investigating the matter that has left Luciano Majwete, 25, and his family living in fear that the group will return.

The footage, seen by The Herald, showed at least 11 men and women dressed in police uniform walking out of Majwete’s home on the night of the reported incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that an assault case had been opened at the Kwazakhele police station on September 4.

“The complainant alleged that SAPS members who were busy searching a house in Zwide assaulted a male occupant and further alleged that a substantial amount of cash and valuables were taken by the members,” Beetge said.

“SAPS Kwazakhele detectives informed Ipid about the case and the allegations.”

Advocate Louis van Rensburg also confirmed his client had opened a case against the police at his local police station.

“I confirm that as per normal procedure they told the client the docket would also be forwarded to Ipid,” Van Rensburg said.

Majwete alleged that he was assaulted at about 1.15am on September 4 after he was woken by the sound of his name being called out from outside.

He claimed the police were banging at the front door.

“When I opened the door, they asked me why I was giving them a tough time and taking my time to open the door,” Majwete said.

“They [allegedly] hit me with a fist and when I lay down they [allegedly] started kicking me.”

He claimed to have been winded when members of the group kept asking questions like ‘hey you, where is the gun’?

“I battled to breathe so I couldn’t respond.

“I covered my head with my hands because they were [allegedly] stomping on my head as well.

“I was not told what I did.

“They kept asking about a gun that I said I did not know about.”

While the police were searching the house, he was lying on the ground beside his 32-year-old niece and 12-year-old brother, he said.

Majwete claimed the group, after not finding a firearm, asked his younger brother to show them where Majwete’s friend lived.

However, Majwete denied the person they were looking for was his friend.

“They told my brother, who was only wearing his underwear and a spencer, that he must take them to [the home of the person they alleged to be his friend].

“They made him go out in the rain with no shoes on to show them where he lived.

“They arrived there, they searched and found nothing.

“While they were gone I was still [allegedly] being beaten and I could not even ask why because I feared I would be beaten even further for asking,” Majwete claimed.

He said he was taken in the police taxi and told to call the supposed friend to come out into the street.

However, he said he had explained to the group that they were not friends and he did not know where he was, after which the police took him back home.

He had then called his mother, Noncendo.

“My mother then called again to ask if the money was still in the house,” Majwete said.

“I told her I did not know anything about any money.

“The couches were ripped open.

“They left things in a mess at home.

“I was hurt by what happened.

“I am angry at the police.

“They [allegedly] beat me, damaged my home and I cannot sleep.

“I went to the doctor.

“My neck, back, knees, head are sore because I was [allegedly] hit with a hammer.

“I asked for them to show me the video from which they were accusing me that I had shot someone.

“I was never shown, I was just [allegedly] beaten and told that I was making a fool of them.”

Majwete’s cousin, Siyamthanda Lamani, 31, alleged he had also been confronted and assaulted earlier on.

“They arrived before 1am,” Lamani said.

“I heard the door at home being broken.

“Out of shock, I jumped to my feet because I wanted to see who would come in.

“About three people came in holding torches.

“I was told to go down, my body locked, then one of them [allegedly] kicked my leg and I fell down.

“I curled up and another one [allegedly] kicked me in the ribs.

“They asked me where Majwete was.

“I told them he lived with his mother.

“I was [allegedly] kicked again by another officer saying I must not make a fool out of them as I knew where Majwete slept and they also asked where [Majwete’s friend] was.

“I told them I did not know who Majwete’s friends were because I had my own friends.”

Shortly afterwards, he said, he saw his mattress being tossed aside and allegedly being ripped open while they were reportedly looking for a gun.

“They had no name tags, there was no warrant,” Lamani said.

“They had balaclavas on so I could not see them well.”

They then reportedly went to Majwete’s home.

“After I pointed out the house, I was [allegedly] hit with an elbow in my mouth and started to bleed.

“I heard Majwete’s cries eventually; then I knew they were beating him.

“We went to another house.

“Majwete shouted outside and then we left.”

Majwete’s mother said she had spent at least a year saving money which she had planned to use to renovate her home.

Noncendo said she was shocked by what had transpired.

She alleged that members of the group had stolen perfumes, watches, shades and the large sum of cash.

“I was not at home when this happened.

“That is what hurts me,” Noncendo said.

“I only saw a missed call around 3am.

“They [police allegedly] did not even have a warrant.

“They got my son but they left him there, so what was the reason for them to go there if they were going to leave him.

“They did not show the video from which they alleged he was shooting at a funeral with his friends.

“I am so hurt by what has happened.

“The law is supposed to protect us but they are behaving like they are the criminals.

“I cannot sleep.

“I am exhausted because they could come back to finish what they started, but everything is recorded.”

Noncendo and Lamani said they were under the impression that their cases would be investigated under Majwete’s case number.

However, they both said they would be opening cases of their own.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that they were going to investigate Majwete’s alleged assault.

“Ipid will be investigating the alleged assault of the victim by police,” Suping said.

“However, you need to contact SAPS regarding the theft of the money as it does not fall within our mandate.”