Digital piracy and cybersecurity in spotlight

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The Motion Picture Association and Nelson Mandela University are collaborating on research into digital piracy across Africa

A landmark collaboration will see the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and Nelson Mandela University delve deep into the impact of digital piracy across Africa and the cybersecurity risks it presents for the continent.

The collaboration will bring together the MPA’s global expertise in content protection with the research capabilities of the South African Cultural Observatory (SACO), hosted by Nelson Mandela University.

The agreement, established through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the MPA and the university, marks the first collaboration of its kind for the MPA in Africa.

MPA senior executive vice-president and global general counsel Karyn Temple said the MOU established a framework through which the organisations could pursue research and consulting projects on piracy, the creative economy, and other areas of shared interest.

She said the first project would examine the cybersecurity risks consumers faced when accessing pirated content in SA, Kenya and Nigeria.

The research is intended to provide new, locally relevant evidence about the relationship between digital piracy and cybersecurity threats.

“At the MPA, we strongly believe that effective policy-making starts with evidence,” Temple said.

“SA is at an important crossroads, with a booming creative sector, extraordinary local storytelling and enormous potential for continued investment and growth.

“Safeguarding that success means protecting creators, consumers and legitimate businesses from the substantial harm caused by online piracy.

“As discussions continue in SA around effective enforcement tools, including site blocking, this first-of-its-kind research will provide important, locally grounded evidence about the risks and real-world consequences of piracy.

“Our goal is not simply to better understand the problem, but to help turn evidence into action — supporting concrete, effective and proportionate enforcement measures that protect audiences, strengthen the legitimate creative economy, and allow South African stories and storytellers to thrive.”

The MPA works with governments, law enforcement, technology companies and creative-sector partners around the world to advance effective and proportionate approaches to tackling piracy, including proven tools such as site blocking, while protecting legitimate online activity.

NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa said the collaboration reflected the institution’s commitment to research that engaged directly with the challenges shaping society and the digital economy.

“This partnership brings together complementary expertise to deepen our understanding of an increasingly complex challenge at the intersection of technology, culture, consumer safety and the creative economy.

“It is exactly the kind of impactful research and innovation that this university wants to be known for — research that is relevant to our continent and that can contribute meaningfully to society,” she said.

SACO, which will lead the research initiative within the university, said the pace of change in frontier technology made this research both urgent and necessary, while also providing new tools to address the challenge.

SACO executive director Unathi Lutshaba said the agreement was a significant step towards strengthening research capacity and co-operation in the areas where culture, technology, digital safety and the creative economy increasingly intersected.

“Understanding the risks facing our creative economy is the first step to protecting it,” Lutshaba said.

“This partnership gives South African and regional researchers direct access to global expertise on these questions, at a time when they matter more than ever.”