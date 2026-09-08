Freakalee Ceramics’ art takes on a new life

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A piece from Lee Hensberg’s Whimsy Wonder Wild collection, transforming her distinctive Freakalee ceramic artwork into limited-edition fine-art prints

For years, the colourful characters and stories of Gqeberha artist Lee Hensberg’s Freakalee Ceramics lived on hand-painted ceramic plates.

Now, Hensberg is taking that work off the curved ceramic surface and onto the wall with Whimsy Wonder Wild, a collection of limited-edition fine-art pieces.

The new collection transforms Hensberg’s existing three-dimensional artwork into a two-dimensional medium.

She said rather than recreating or reinterpreting her ceramic paintings, the challenge was to preserve the original artwork while finding a way to translate it into a completely different format.

“This is more than just painting on ceramics. Unlike oils or acrylics, which is basically ‘what you see is what you get,’ underglazes are like teenagers. Moody. Temperamental.

“You never know what the end result will be. Though after many decades, I have managed the technique somewhat,” Hensberg said.

The result is a new chapter for Freakalee, allowing the characters, marks and stories that previously existed on ceramic to become collectible works of art designed to be displayed on walls.

Hensberg’s Freakalee Ceramics work has previously been recognised for its distinctive hand-painted approach, with each ceramic piece created as a unique work.

The Whimsy Wonder Wild collection is made up of limited-edition prints, positioning the pieces as collectible artworks while making the imagery available in a format different from the original ceramics.

Hensberg said she was not aware of another artist who has undertaken the same process of transforming existing hand-painted ceramic artwork into limited-edition fine-art prints.

“I am pretty sure I am the only one in the world doing this, that I know off,” she said.

“I am a writer and a poet as well, this is another way for me to tell my stories.”

Hensberg is one of the founding members of Ceramics South Africa’s Eastern Cape branch.

Her ceramics have won several awards and have been exhibited in galleries and featured in publications including Home, Tuis, You/Huisgenoot, Platteland, House and Leisure and the Weekend Post.

With only 25 numbered prints available for each design, collectors are encouraged to secure their preferred pieces before they sell out, as no further prints will be produced once the edition is complete.

The collection can be viewed through Hensberg’s WhatsApp catalogue, while more information is available on her Facebook page, Freakalee Ceramics by Lee Hensberg.