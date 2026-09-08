More than 30 parties register for Bay elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Preparations for the November 4 local government elections have entered their final phase, with more than 30 political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay having met the registration deadline.

The announcement was made at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) 2026 regional local government election launch at the Southern Sun The Marine on Tuesday.

Government departments and other stakeholders pledged their support for free, fair and safe elections.

IEC Eastern Cape provincial office manager Siyabonga Maki said the commission was ready for the elections and had made significant progress with preparations.

Political parties in the province were trained on June 7 and 8 on the online submission of candidates, and they were allowed to practise using the system from June 21.

Maki said the system had operated without glitches.

There are 853,972 registered voters in the Eastern Cape, including 105,876 first-time voters, which he said showed growing interest among young people in participating in the elections.

Nelson Mandela Bay electoral officer Dumisani Mbebe said more than 30 political parties in the metro had met the registration deadline, with further information about the parties expected to be released soon.

Meanwhile, Maki said candidate nominations took place from August 7 to 28, while the voters’ roll was certified after the registration process had closed.

Political parties and residents were allowed to inspect the roll and lodge objections, including cases where people were allegedly registered at addresses where they did not live.

The launch also highlighted preparations for election-day security.

The police’s Lieutenant-Colonel Leighton Williams said 208 voting stations were classified as low risk and 59 as medium risk.

He said the medium-risk classification did not mean there was a specific threat.

He urged everyone involved in the elections to respect the rule of law.

The home affairs department will also play a role on election day, with its Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman offices operating during the same hours as the IEC.

The launch was held under the theme “Get up, Show up, Vote”.

More than 50 people attending the event wore white ribbons as a symbol of prayers for peaceful elections, while leaders from different religious denominations lit candles and prayed for safe elections.

The event also featured performances by the Khanyisa Special School marimba band and dancers.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald