Red Location Museum eyed as township tourism catalyst

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A section of the derelict and vandalised Red Location Museum in New Brighton

The Red Location Museum could become the centrepiece of a township tourism revival in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is according to DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal.

He did an oversight inspection of the long-abandoned museum in New Brighton, describing what he found as a “broken-down shell” of a facility that had cost more than R50m to build.

Odendaal said the museum, which once attracted more than 120,000 visitors a year, was now derelict and heavily vandalised.

He said the art gallery and library could be restored relatively easily, but the museum itself required extensive work and a significant financial investment.

The Red Location Museum opened in 2006 as a tribute to the liberation struggle and New Brighton’s history.

It was closed in October 2013 after community protests over housing and development issues.

Residents had objected to millions of rand being spent on the museum while they continued to face serious housing problems.

Among their grievances were defective RDP houses in the area, with residents demanding that the municipality address the poor construction and housing conditions.

The dispute has remained unresolved for more than a decade.

In the meantime, the museum and adjoining cultural facilities have been subjected to vandalism, theft and neglect.

In 2023, the municipality estimated that restoring the Red Location Cultural Precinct, which includes the museum, art gallery and digital library, would cost at least R53m.

Odendaal said restoring the precinct would require both political will and money, but argued that the potential economic return justified the investment.

“A DA government will place the Mandela Bay Development Agency in charge of this restoration,” he said.

“This will cost tens of millions, but the return on investment will be worth every cent.”

Odendaal said the DA wanted the facility to benefit New Brighton while driving township tourism and economic development across the metro.

His proposal comes after the municipality considered relocating the heritage precinct to the CBD because of the escalating cost of restoring the New Brighton facilities.

Under that proposal, the old Red Location site would instead be converted into a cultural business hub aimed at creating opportunities for artists, small businesses and co-operatives.

Odendaal said the DA’s approach would be different, with the community placed at the centre of efforts to restore the museum.

He proposed an independent Red Location Museum task team to engage residents and involve them directly in decisions.

“A DA government will put the community at the heart of the project,” he said.

He said housing and service-delivery problems affecting Red Location residents would have to be addressed alongside the museum’s restoration.

“The Red Location Museum must create a thriving cultural and heritage economy in New Brighton and be a driver of township economic development and tourism across the metro,” he said.

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