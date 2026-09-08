Strelitzia principal to represent SA at global convention

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Strelitzia High School principal Ian Balie is travelling to New Zealand to attend the International Confederation of Principals' Convention

From the classrooms of Kariega to the global stage in Auckland, Strelitzia High School principal Ian Balie is set to embark on a career-defining journey that will place him among education leaders from across the world.

Balie has been selected to attend the International Confederation of Principals’ Convention in New Zealand, where he will represent SA at the global gathering of school leaders.

The convention will take place from September 11 to 23 at the New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland.

The convention will provide a platform for school principals and education leaders to connect and engage with some of the important issues facing schools across the world.

Strelitzia High school governing body chair Andile Robiyana said the 2026 convention theme “Purapura Korari ruia e te hau” (The seeds of the flax bush are dispersed by the four winds), reflected the sharing of ideas, development of future generations, and value of different cultures and perspectives.

“By connecting in this global dialogue, Mr Balie connects Strelitzia High with cutting-edge international standards, reinforcing our belief that education extends far beyond the traditional classroom to prepare learners for a rapidly evolving world,” Robiyana said.

“The insights, strategic vision and innovative practices gathered will directly enrich our educators and learners and renew our commitment to high academic achievement.”

Robiyana said as Balie travelled from Kariega, he carried with him the support, aspirations and pride of the entire Strelitzia High School community.

His journey was a reminder that true leadership meant having the courage to look beyond the present, to seek knowledge from others, to embrace new ideas and to learn from others.

“The SGB, staff and learners wish Mr Balie a safe journey and eagerly await the wealth of knowledge he will bring home.”

Balie said he was privileged and honoured to represent his school, Nelson Mandela Bay, the Eastern Cape education department and SA at the conference.

“I am excited about the opportunity to learn and experience education at a global platform,” he said.

“The professional development of such a conference is tremendous.

“There is huge respect between South Africa and New Zealand, especially on the sports front with their rugby team being in our country for the past few weeks.

“I am over the moon with expectation and cannot wait to set foot on the plane to Auckland.”