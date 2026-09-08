Support group offers hope for Gqeberha mothers

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The SA Depression and Anxiety Group is launching a free, in-person Women’s Mental Health Support Group for postpartum care in Gqeberha

Becoming a mother can be an exciting and life-changing experience, but for some women it can also bring emotional challenges including anxiety, sadness, stress, loneliness and feelings of being overwhelmed.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is launching a free, in-person Women’s Mental Health Support Group for postpartum care in Gqeberha to support women during pregnancy and after giving birth.

“Becoming a mother can come with a lot of pressure, change and uncertainty, and it is important for women to know they do not have to have everything figured out,” support group leader Chaune van Eeden said.

“Sometimes, simply knowing that others have faced similar challenges can make the journey feel a little less overwhelming.”

Postpartum mental health struggles can present differently for every woman.

Some may experience persistent sadness, anxiety, difficulty coping, feelings of guilt, irritability, exhaustion or simply feel unlike themselves.

For others, the transition into motherhood may bring unexpected emotions that can be difficult to understand while adjusting to a new routine and caring for a baby.

Specialist psychiatrist Dr Bavi Vythilingum said mothers often put themselves last, prioritising everyone else’s needs before their own.

“As moms, we put ourselves last all the time. Everybody else’s needs come first.

“But we shouldn’t. We should be putting ourselves on par with everybody and taking care of ourselves as well,” she said.

“It’s so important to ask for help, involve your community, and get support from different people to make sure you get the help you need.”

The new support group will give women an opportunity to meet regularly and share their experiences with others who may be facing similar challenges.

It will also provide a space for women to learn from one another, build connections and receive encouragement throughout their postpartum journey.

The first meeting took place on Monday evening at Amja Wellness in Kabega Park.

Thereafter, the group will meet at 6pm on the first and third Monday of every month.

Women who would like more information or wish to join the group can contact Van Eeden on 083-419-4885.

Sadag encourages women experiencing emotional difficulties during pregnancy or after giving birth to reach out for support.

The organisation said mental health was an important part of maternal wellbeing and that no woman should feel she has to face these challenges alone.

For support, Sadag’s 24-hour Mental Health Helpline can be reached on 0800-212-223, or women can WhatsApp a counsellor on 087-163-2030, available seven days a week from 8am to 5pm.

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