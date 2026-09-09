Couple sentenced over puppy’s agony

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Scoopy has healed physically but her tethering torture has left deep psychological scars, and she is still fearful of people

A Gqeberha couple has been banned from owning pets for the next decade after having nearly decapitated a puppy by tethering it around the neck with a noose made of nylon string.

In addition, the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court sentenced Nobulali Gantsha, 41, and Phindile Mazantsi, 55, of KwaNoxolo, to correctional supervision and community service.

Making matters worse, the court had heard that even after Gantsha and Mazantsi discovered the puppy’s injuries they failed to take her to the vet — “because they were too busy”.

An animal activist who responded to the scene said it was one of the worst neck injuries due to tethering that he had ever come across.

The young female dog was tethered for weeks in isolation, with one end of the string tied in a slip knot around her neck and the other end secured to a brick.

She was eventually rescued in March 2025 but had to undergo extensive surgery.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) inspector Clayton Campher, who responded to an alert from a member of the community, described his horror when he found the animal.

“I picked up the puppy, the brick and the string tied in a noose, and kept thinking, ‘this can’t be, this can’t be’.

“In my 16 years at AACL, I have seen many dogs with neck injuries due to tethering but never to the extent of near decapitation.”

AACL lawyer Karien van Schalkwyk said this week that Scoopy, the five-month-old Africanis puppy, would have suffered agonising pain as the string gradually cut through her skin and then into her neck, nearly slicing off her head.

The Herald has seen a picture of the injuries but it was too graphic to publish.

“If it wasn’t for the anonymous call made by a caring KwaNoxolo community member, Scoopy would have been dead,” Van Schalkwyk said.

“Scoopy was rushed to the AACL clinic where the veterinary team operated on her.

“The raw flesh of her neck was clearly visible — and her pain unimaginable.

“A docket was compiled and charges were reported against her owners.”

The veterinary report by Dr Bronwyn Thomen, shared with the court, described how the string would have caused more injury every time the puppy moved.

“A considerable amount of pain and suffering was endured by this animal whilst it was tethered by the neck,” the report reads.

“The restriction of movement and resulting injury would have taken weeks to reach the severity that it did.

“This would have caused a great deal of mental and physical anguish for the dog whilst she was trying to perform her basic normal daily functions such as swallowing, barking, moving, and even while resting.”

Adopted into a foster home, Scoopy enjoys the feel of a soft blanket on her neck, where the terrible wound was inflicted by the nylon tether (Supplied)

Van Schalkwyk asked the court to consider a period of direct imprisonment, referring to case law, the link between animal and human abuse, and the specific suffering Scoopy had endured.

“Though her physical suffering ended, and today she is in a foster home, Scoopy requires ongoing rehabilitation and training by professional animal behaviourists for her psychological suffering.

“Having been tethered in isolation, she feared everyone and everything, and had to learn how to socialise, trust and feel safe again when reacting with other dogs and humans.

“She still displays trauma and fear of humans and needs further training and behavioural modification.”

Van Schalkwyk said Gantsha and Mazantsi had admitted that they had unlawfully and intentionally tethered Scoopy.

“They further admitted that, after noticing the neck injuries, they failed to obtain veterinary attention for her because ‘they were busy with the children and other things’.”

The court found the couple guilty of contravening the Animal Protection Act.

Handing down sentence, magistrate Abrie Landman imposed 24 months’ correctional supervision.

This period will include house arrest, a minimum of 16 hours a month of community service at the KwaDwesi police station and mandatory attendance of the correctional services department’s development and support programmes.

Van Schalkwyk said that furthermore, 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, was handed down, on condition that they were not convicted of cruelty to an animal during the period of suspension.

“Most significantly for animal welfare, the couple was declared unfit to possess any animal for 10 years.”

She said AACL urged dog owners never to chain or tether their dogs, and encouraged members of the public to report suspected animal cruelty.

“You do not have to give your name. You do not have to confront the perpetrator. You simply have to make the call,” she said.

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