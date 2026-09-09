Court halts Biko inquest after family’s urgent plea

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Advocate Dali Mpofu SC is representing the Biko family in their bid to interdict the inquest from proceeding pending the finalisation of an application to review and set aside retired judge Isaac Madondo’s refusal to postpone the hearing on August 26.

The Gqeberha high court has granted an order interdicting the inquest into the death of political activist Steve Biko.

The Biko family filed an urgent application on Tuesday to stay the proceedings pending the finalisation of an application to review and set aside retired judge Isaac Madondo’s refusal to postpone the hearing on August 26.

Madondo had denied the application brought by the Biko family’s legal representative, Ngqiqo Sakhela, to postpone the proceedings to allow the family to adequately prepare and translate volumes of documents from Afrikaans to English.

This is a developing story.

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