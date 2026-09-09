From GQ to the big time: Delon le Roux joins the SK Squad

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Brand and business strategist Delon le Roux has been selected as the sole Eastern Cape representative in Ster-Kinekor’s 2026 SK Squad

A Gqeberha creator has secured a place on the national stage, with brand and business strategist Delon le Roux making the cut as the Eastern Cape’s sole representative in Ster-Kinekor’s 2026 SK Squad.

Le Roux is one of five creators selected after advancing to the final 10 from a nationwide field of entrants.

The SK Squad is Ster-Kinekor’s creator programme.

The winning creators get to work with the cinema brand for 12 months, creating content around films, cinema experiences and the brand, while receiving creator training and access to exclusive screenings and content experiences.

The finalists pitched their content concepts to a four-member judging panel during a Shark Tank-style final in Johannesburg last week.

For Le Roux, the selection represents more than just a personal career achievement.

He believes it offers an opportunity to challenge perceptions of the capabilities of Eastern Cape creators.

“Being the sole Eastern Cape creator is not lost on me for a second,” he said.

“I felt real pressure going in, because this is my actual profession, not a hobby.

“My undergrad was in media and communications.

“So, I was not just representing myself in that room; I was representing a province that does not often get a seat at that table.”

Le Roux, who runs strategic brand and business consultancy The G.O.A.T Group, has worked in SA and South Korea for almost two decades.

His experience spans fashion, media, arts and business, including directing the inaugural Eastern Cape Fashion Week and working with brands and organisations such as the National Arts Festival, SANParks, Ford, Omoda, Woolworths and MAC Cosmetics.

He said Gqeberha had the resources and talent to attract national campaigns but needed greater investment and recognition.

“The spending power in this province is not the problem. We are simply not being catered to.

“Most corporates play to the largest market, and that is textbook best practice.

“But real market penetration means serving every viable market, not the easiest one.

“The appetite is here. The offering is not,” he said.

Le Roux hopes to use his time with Ster-Kinekor to collaborate with other Eastern Cape creatives while showcasing the province’s capabilities to a wider audience.

“That we have the skill and the expertise to reach the parts of the market you have been neglecting. All we need is the opportunity.

“There are immensely talented creatives here, and what I would love most is to help the rest of the country see them.

“This also opens a door for the brands and agencies who did not think Gqeberha had the credentials or the capacity to produce work on par with the national players.

“My goal has always been to open doors and build platforms for collaboration.”

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