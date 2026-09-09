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Herald Citizens of the Year Awards focus

Looking back at this year’s awards

Congratulations to the following Herald Citizens of the Year Award winners who were celebrated at Friday evening’s gala awards ceremony. Winners from left are: David Edwards representing Central SRA (Civil society); Sinazo Vabaza Tundube (Business); Keith Brandt of the Gem Project (Education); Nomakhomazi Dewavrin (Arts & culture); Inge Human of Wings & Wishes (Community); Lerato Ralane and Lelethu Ngati of Ubuntu Pathways (Sister Ethel Award); Thembani Gqiba of Doxa Family Care (GBV); Sinovuyo Mafilika (Youth); Shazia Khan representing Swim GQ (Sport) and Dr Pietersen of Purple Project (Health). (Leon Hugo)
The Herald • Citizens of the Year 2026
Celebrating those who make a difference
In its 35th year, The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards celebrated people and organisations whose work is changing Nelson Mandela Bay for the better — often quietly, consistently and without seeking recognition.
See the 2026 celebration →
Meet the changemakers
The 2026 category winners
Central SRA chair David Edwards and operations manager Hayley Stirk
Civil Society
Central SRA putting sparkle back in Gqeberha’s inner-city gem
27 JULY 2026   →
 Keith Brandt of the Gem Project
Education
Gem Project has passion for making youth shine
29 JULY 2026   →
 Thembani Gqiba of Doxa Family Care
Gender-based violence
Uplifting communities with focus on family unit
3 AUGUST 2026   →
 Nomakhomazi Dewavrin
Arts & Culture
Mandela Bay creative sector champion Dewavrin scoops top award
5 AUGUST 2026   →
 Sinazo Vabaza Tundube
Business
Helping businesses grow earns Tundube Citizens of the Year honour
12 AUGUST 2026   →
 Inge Human of Wings and Wishes
Community
How Inge Human provides wings and wishes to seriously ill children
14 AUGUST 2026   →
 Ra'ees Khan of SwimGQ
Sport
SwimGQ’s Ra’ees Khan nets Herald Citizens of the Year award
18 AUGUST 2026   →
 Dr Melissa Pietersen
Health
‘This came when breakthrough I’d been praying for was needed most’
18 AUGUST 2026   →
 Sinovuyo Mafileka, founder of the Khalimani Reading Club
Youth
Khalimani Reading Club founder claims Herald Citizens of Year award
25 AUGUST 2026   →
The Herald Citizens of the Year 2026 gala
The celebration • 7 September 2026
Community change-makers honoured at The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards
Nelson Mandela Bay’s community champions take centre stage as the 2026 winners are celebrated. Read the story →
The road to the awards
How the 2026 campaign unfolded
The Herald Citizens of the Year 2026
Celebrating extraordinary service to Nelson Mandela Bay.

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