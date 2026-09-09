Herald Citizens of the Year Awards focus

Congratulations to the following Herald Citizens of the Year Award winners who were celebrated at Friday evening’s gala awards ceremony. Winners from left are: David Edwards representing Central SRA (Civil society); Sinazo Vabaza Tundube (Business); Keith Brandt of the Gem Project (Education); Nomakhomazi Dewavrin (Arts & culture); Inge Human of Wings & Wishes (Community); Lerato Ralane and Lelethu Ngati of Ubuntu Pathways (Sister Ethel Award); Thembani Gqiba of Doxa Family Care (GBV); Sinovuyo Mafilika (Youth); Shazia Khan representing Swim GQ (Sport) and Dr Pietersen of Purple Project (Health).

(Leon Hugo)