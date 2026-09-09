Herald Citizens of the Year Awards focus

The Herald • Citizens of the Year 2026
Celebrating those who make a difference
In its 35th year, The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards celebrated people and organisations whose work is changing Nelson Mandela Bay for the better — often quietly, consistently and without seeking recognition.See the 2026 celebration →
Meet the changemakers
The 2026 category winners
Civil Society
Central SRA putting sparkle back in Gqeberha’s inner-city gem
27 JULY 2026 →
Education
Gem Project has passion for making youth shine
29 JULY 2026 →
Gender-based violence
Uplifting communities with focus on family unit
3 AUGUST 2026 →
Arts & Culture
Mandela Bay creative sector champion Dewavrin scoops top award
5 AUGUST 2026 →
Business
Helping businesses grow earns Tundube Citizens of the Year honour
12 AUGUST 2026 →
Community
How Inge Human provides wings and wishes to seriously ill children
14 AUGUST 2026 →
Sport
SwimGQ’s Ra’ees Khan nets Herald Citizens of the Year award
18 AUGUST 2026 →
Health
‘This came when breakthrough I’d been praying for was needed most’
18 AUGUST 2026 →
Youth
Khalimani Reading Club founder claims Herald Citizens of Year award
25 AUGUST 2026 →
The celebration • 7 September 2026
Community change-makers honoured at The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards
Nelson Mandela Bay’s community champions take centre stage as the 2026 winners are celebrated. Read the story →
The road to the awards
How the 2026 campaign unfolded
18 MAY 2026
Coral anniversary for The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards
25 MAY 2026
Judging panel face tough task as Citizens of Year Awards nominations pour in
18 JUNE 2026
WATCH | Nominate those changing Nelson Mandela Bay for good
22 JUNE 2026
One week left to nominate unsung heroes
The Herald Citizens of the Year 2026
Celebrating extraordinary service to Nelson Mandela Bay.
Celebrating extraordinary service to Nelson Mandela Bay.