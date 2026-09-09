Knysna turns to digital technology to manage water challenges

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The Knysna municipality has partnered with Vodacom to improve water management

In an effort to address its ongoing water crisis, the Knysna municipality has partnered with Vodacom to introduce digital water towers with the aim of improving water management and reducing water losses across the municipal network.

The system will enable real-time monitoring of water infrastructure, allowing for quicker detection of leaks, improved response times and more efficient water distribution.

The initiative forms part of the municipality’s broader strategy to strengthen water security through digital technology.

According to Knysna mayor Thando Matika, the town has experienced an ongoing water crisis since 2024, marked by recurring water outages, ageing infrastructure, high water losses, pump failures, reservoir management challenges and vandalism of critical water infrastructure.

He said the partnership was officially formalised on Tuesday when the municipality and Vodacom signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during a ceremony at the Knysna council chambers, marking the beginning of the implementation of the digital water management initiative.

Speaking at the event, Danie Kotze, senior programmer at Mezzanine, a Vodacom sister company, said the digital platform provided real-time information on the municipality’s water balance, including rolling 12-month averages of water usage and monthly comparisons.

The dashboard also displays current water loss data, showing how much water is being used and how much is being lost across the network.

The system also features a digital map of the municipal water network, enabling officials to identify areas of concern.

According to Kotze, the municipality is currently experiencing average water losses of about 32% and emphasised that these figures represented physical water losses only and did not include non-revenue water.

“While the current colour-coded indicators are for demonstration purposes, the next phase of the project will introduce key performance indicators (KPIs) that will classify the system into green, amber and red zones.

“This will provide municipal officials with clear visual alerts, allowing them to identify potential problems quickly and respond before they escalate,” he said.

Addressing councillors and stakeholders, Vodacom Eastern Region managing executive Zakhele Jiyane said the partnership demonstrated how technology could simplify the implementation of complex municipal interventions.

He said while Vodacom had traditionally been known as a telecommunications company providing voice and data services, it has evolved into a digital solutions provider that supported both government and private sector clients.

He said the water management initiative was one of many smart solutions Vodacom could offer through its technology partners, including Mezzanine and IoT.nxt, which provided specialised digital and internet of things (IoT) solutions.

He highlighted that similar technologies were already being used in other provinces, including projects that supported Eskom’s operations through real-time monitoring and asset tracking.

Matika welcomed the launch of the initiative, saying the technology would provide the municipality with timely and reliable information to improve decision-making and water management.

“One of the municipality’s biggest challenges has been the lack of real-time information, particularly when infrastructure is vandalised or damaged.

“Instead of waiting for reservoirs to run dry before responding manually, the new digital water management system will enable officials to monitor the network continuously and respond proactively before supply is disrupted,” Matika said.

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