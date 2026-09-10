Motherwell pianist takes musical journey from SA to Italy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha-born pianist and organist Neo Phokatha has taken his musical journey from Motherwell to the international stage after representing Stellenbosch University and SA at the Lunigiana International Music Festival in Italy.

The 20-year-old is a second-year music student at Stellenbosch University’s Conservatory of Music, where he specialises in piano and organ.

He was invited to attend the prestigious summer academy and festival after receiving a special scholarship following an impressive audition in 2025.

He was the only South African student taking part in this year’s academy and festival.

“This was such an amazing experience for me. I was nervous and excited at the same time,” Phokatha said.

“Coming from a background where finances are not always available, it means so much to be able to participate in an international programme and perform on a big stage.”

Born and raised in Motherwell, Phokatha began his musical journey at just eight years old when he taught himself to play the piano.

“There were many pianos around the school I went to.

“I was so fascinated that I started spending time playing the piano on my own, trying to teach myself to play, until one of my teachers noticed and started giving me lessons to learn how to play piano formally.”

He began formal piano lessons at the age of 12 with Rina Ras.

After completing school, he studied under Dr Erika Bothma-Troskie, winning a gold medal at a regional Eisteddfod in George and earning placement at the National Eisteddfod Academy of SA.

His musical journey reached another milestone in 2025 when he made his concerto debut with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra at the Feather Market Centre in his hometown of Gqeberha.

It was through his participation with the orchestra that he caught the attention of Miriam Charles from Italy, who sponsored his trip to Italy to participate in the Lunigiana International Music Festival.

Phokatha has also received a full scholarship to participate in the Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival for two consecutive years, where he received special prizes recognising him as a promising participant.

“My father died when I was younger, but my mother is still around and she is so proud,” he said.

“I am the only one of my siblings who plays piano.

“I am so excited to continue playing piano and raising the flag for my hometown.”

He is currently under the guidance of internationally acclaimed pianist and Stellenbosch University professor Nina Schumann.