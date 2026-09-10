Political snubs rain on mayor’s ‘state of metro’ parade

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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe speaks to guests at her state of the metro gala in Despatch on Thursday night, with rows of empty tables highlighting the political boycott

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s state of the metro gala turned into a political embarrassment, with several parties staying away from Thursday night’s event as the municipality rolled out the red carpet.

The gala exposed deep divisions within the ANC-led coalition.

While the ANC and DOP attended the event at the Ernest Swanepoel Hall in Despatch, the EFF, AIC, PAC and UDM stayed away, while the National Alliance (NA) joined virtually.

The NA made it clear, however, that its virtual attendance should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the gala.

Several opposition parties shunned the gala, with the DA, PA, GOOD, ACDP and AIM all staying away.

Some ANC councillors opted for the party’s youth league 82nd anniversary cake-cutting celebration in Kwazakhele.

Deputy mayor and NA councillor Gary van Niekerk said the address was an opportunity for the mayor and governing coalition to account to residents on the metro’s progress, challenges and plans.

However, he said the party was concerned by the reported expenditure associated with hosting the event in a gala format.

“At a time when our metro continues to face serious and urgent service delivery challenges, we believe that every rand of taxpayers’ money must be directed towards addressing the needs of our residents and improving the delivery of essential municipal services,” Van Niekerk said.

EFF provincial chair Zilindile Vena said the party could not participate in festivities that risked creating an impression that the metro was functioning at a level not reflected in the lived experience of many residents.

“The EFF accepts responsibility for the portfolios entrusted to it but it will not accept responsibility for failures outside its mandate,” he said.

“The EFF openly acknowledges that it leads the portfolios of electricity and energy and budget and treasury and we accept the political responsibility that comes with those portfolios.”

The ANC-led coalition holds the balance of power in the 120-seat council through the ANC’s 47 seats, the EFF’s eight, NA’s three, DOP’s two and one seat each held by the PAC and AIC, with the UDM’s lone councillor also providing voting support.

Following the 2021 local government elections, the ANC won 48 seats but currently holds 47 following the death of former Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mlele, who was gunned down in his office.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe delivers her state of the metro address (Fredlin Adriaan)

The council comprises 13 political parties.

Meanwhile, the original guest list for the event was for more than 700 people.

However, many tables were left vacant on Thursday.

The entertainment brief had reportedly called for a jazz band, traditional dancers, kwaito and hip-hop performers, gospel music and DJs.

The municipality also procured a PA system and sound services for the event.

The decor specification had included 70 round 10-seater tables, black tablecloths, 700 chairs with covers, table centrepieces and draping.

It remains unclear if the event was scaled down following the boycott.

Opposition parties that stayed away said the gala was an inappropriate use of public money as residents continued to face water outages, sewage spills, potholes, electricity failures and other basic service-delivery problems.

GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon accused the ANC of using the event as an election campaign.

“We can see this is an ANC event,” Troon said.

“Look at the colours of the posters used with the mayor’s face.”

Posters for the event show Lobishe’s face with the ANC’s green and yellow colours.

Troon described the gala as a desperate attempt to campaign for the elections.

DA councillor Rano Kayser said the party chose to put residents first rather than spend ratepayers’ money on an unnecessary gala.

“The city is currently facing serious challenges in relation to service delivery and administrative stability,” he said.

The DA also protested outside the venue to highlight its concerns.

DA members protest outside the venue where the state of the metro address was held (Fredlin Adriaan)

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said residents did not need a gala function to be told the state of the metro.

“They can see it with their own eyes every single day,” he said.

“Every rand spent on unnecessary ceremony is a rand that could instead contribute towards fixing infrastructure and improving frontline service delivery.”

PA regional chair Bradley Murray said they would push for the council to scrutinise the tender in the new administration.

“It doesn’t make sense for a mayor to call a state of the metro address with just over 50 days to the end of the term.

“A gala dinner is a celebration and we don’t agree that anything can be celebrated in any form.”

The FF+ attended, but not to celebrate, with councillor Bill Harington saying the party was there to hear the ANC’s account of its time in government and measure its claims against the reality residents faced every day.

After the address, Harington said: “The FF+ welcomes every genuine improvement in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We will never oppose progress simply for political reasons.

“But taxpayers deserve more than a list of projects and promises.

“They deserve measurable results, accountability and value for every rand spent.

“The state of the metro should not be a celebration of performance.

“It should be an accountability report.

“What was promised? What was delivered? What failed? What did it cost? And who is responsible?

“The FF+ believes Nelson Mandela Bay can do far better.”

ANC chief whip Wandisile Jikeka late on Thursday night defended the gala dinner and said the administration was being accountable and showing residents where money had been spent.

“The ANC supports the state of the metro address as presented by the mayor,” Jikeka said.

“For it to happen, it’s in the programme of the municipality.

“This is one of the things meant to happen annually.

“For the opposition now to come and claim it’s a waste of money, those things should’ve been raised during the budgeting process and when we approved the calendar of meetings.”

Jikeka said the city had spent about R235,000 which was within budget for such an event.

“We as the ANC don’t see anything wrong; we’re being transparent and reporting to the constuency what has been done.”

Several municipal units held a parade as Lobishe was escorted inside the hall.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe arrives to greetings from uniformed officers (Fredlin Adriaan)

Taking to the podium and highlighting some of the administration’s achievements, Lobishe said that over the past two financial years, the city had tarred 17km of gravel roads and constructed 6.8km of pavements across various wards.

She said the metro repaired 23,565 potholes, cleaned 27.9km of stormwater canals and about 35,000 stormwater drain catchpits.

A total of 1,021km of road markings had also been completed.

Lobishe said the metro had facilitated about R1.45bn in investment and helped create 1,240 permanent jobs.

A further 16,492 work opportunities were created through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and public employment programmes.

“The period under review has not been without difficulty,” she said.

“We have had to contend with ageing infrastructure, increasing demands for services, vandalism of municipal assets, financial pressures, institutional capacity challenges, economic uncertainty and the devastating effects of severe weather events.

“In the 2025/2026 financial year alone, the municipality was devastated by two severe flood incidents in May and June 2026, destroying several infrastructure assets estimated at R1.5bn.

“Our Joint Operations Centre was activated to respond to the effects of the flood disasters.

“About 10,000 people were affected across high-risk informal settlements.

“A total of 4,282 people were displaced, and 2,857 households were evacuated to shelters.”

She said finances remained a concern, though revenue collection had improved slightly from 76.6% in June 2026 to 78.3% in July 2026.

On governance, Lobishe claimed the coalition had remained stable for three years and that all 60 ward committees were functional.

“The introduction of coalition in local government has presented many challenges to political stability and leadership.

“Whilst many municipalities in the country continue to suffer from frequent coalition breakdowns, Nelson Mandela Bay has enjoyed a stable coalition for the past three years.

“In addition, council structures, including Section 79 committees, have remained functional.”

Before taking the podium, a praise singer ushered Lobishe to the stage, praising her as the city’s female mayor.

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