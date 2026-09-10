State ambulance woes push health services to the brink

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Humansdorp Provincial Hospital has only two working ambulances assigned to it

Lives are being put at risk by a crippling state ambulance shortage in Humansdorp, where three of the five ambulances assigned to the local hospital are grounded.

Critically ill patients, meanwhile, reportedly wait hours — or even days — for emergency transport.

The crisis, described by community members as desperate and worsening, is leaving people stranded.

Burn victims, women in labour, and patients requiring urgent transfers to specialist hospitals in Gqeberha are among those allegedly caught in the delays.

In one recent case, a pregnant woman awaiting an emergency transfer reportedly delivered a stillborn baby and subsequently died, allegedly while waiting for an ambulance.

Community members said the tragedy had since intensified calls for urgent intervention.

The Eastern Cape health department has, meanwhile, confirmed that only two of the five ambulances assigned to Humansdorp Provincial Hospital are operational, with the other three grounded by mechanical faults.

Humansdorp Provincial Hospital is the only state healthcare facility of its kind in the Kouga municipality.

A member of the community, with insight into the healthcare system, said the ambulance situation had steadily worsened.

“For about the last year, every now and then we would hear that there is ‘only one ambulance’,” the woman, who asked not to be named, said.

“But it has been getting worse and worse, and for the last month, there is a permanent situation of ‘only one ambulance’.

“It is not clear if there is a shortage of ambulance drivers or the vehicles themselves but it is resulting in serious consequences because there are continual delays with fetching and transferring patients.”

She said the negative impacts played out in multiple scenarios such as with burn cases.

“For instance, on Saturday night, a patient was burned and an ambulance was called, but it [allegedly] didn’t arrive until the Sunday morning.

“So, when the patient was brought in, the wounds were already septic.

“Another common situation is where an ambulance is summoned because a woman is going to give birth.

“But by the time it arrives, the baby is already out and has not been wrapped up warmly like it should be.

“And, consequently, the baby becomes very sick or even, sadly, dies.”

She said that last week, a pregnant woman needed to be transferred urgently to Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha.

“She was ill and consequently not a candidate for treatment at the Humansdorp hospital.

“Dora Nginza had agreed to receive her and an ambulance was ordered but there was a long delay and by the time it arrived she had delivered a stillborn baby.

“She then passed away as well.

“She was ill but the delay in the ambulance arriving was [allegedly] a contributing factor to her death.”

The community member said Humansdorp hospital staff had raised their concerns a number of times with their managers.

“The managers apparently passed on these concerns to the district branch of the health department but nothing has happened to improve the situation.”

She said the only solution was to increase with urgency the number of operational ambulances.

“We need, at the very least, four operational ambulances — two for Humansdorp alone and two more to handle transfers to Gqeberha.”

Community leader Ben Ruiters said the situation was desperate.

“My understanding is there are just two ambulances for this huge area, one for the Langkloof and Tsitsikamma, and one for Humansdorp itself.

“If something happens to any of us while they are busy, we could die.

“We actually need about 30 ambulances to cover Kouga as a whole.”

He said a senior state ambulance official had addressed the Humansdorp community about the situation at least two years ago.

“He warned us then how serious the situation was — and how urgently more staff and vehicles were needed.”

Ruiters said even if more ambulances were added to the Humansdorp Provincial Hospital’s fleet of emergency vehicles, properly qualified drivers would then need to be recruited.

“However, currently they are short of so many staff at the hospital.

“Even if you get there, you can wait 48 hours before you see a doctor.”

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said of the five ambulances assigned to Humansdorp Provincial Hospital, “three are grounded due to mechanical faults and two are operational”.

Regarding the death of the pregnant woman and her baby, Manana said this could not at this stage be ascribed, even in part, to the alleged delay in the ambulance arriving.

“A clinical investigation needs to happen to establish the reason for the demise of the patient.”

He said Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa had on September 4 received 26 ambulances which she had then deployed to the most needed parts of the province.

“The MEC prioritised the very rural areas of seven districts, including Sarah Baartman [into which Kouga falls].”

He said the department acknowledged that prolonged vehicle downtime was severely affecting ambulance operations.

“The department is working with the new service provider to accelerate outstanding repairs and improve turnaround times.”

In August, DA Eastern Cape health spokesperson Jane Cowley drew attention to the state ambulance fiasco.

“The department [of health] says that, of a provincial fleet of approximately 350 ambulances, 211 are grounded, leaving just 139 ambulances operational and available for emergency calls,” she said at the time.

“This means that 60% of the province’s entire ambulance fleet is currently off the road.

“The department further confirmed that just 44 of the grounded ambulances have been out of service for less than 30 days.

“The remaining 167 ambulances have been grounded for periods ranging from more than 30 to 120 days.”

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