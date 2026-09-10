The Herald moves to Moffett Office Park

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The Herald has moved to Moffett Office Park in William Moffett Expessway. Picture Werner Hills

New ownership, new premises but the same reliable and relatable daily read — SA’s oldest daily publication has found a new home at the Moffett Office Park (MOP).

This week marked the start of The Herald’s next chapter, officially moving into its new premises on the second floor of MOP located at 2 William Moffett Expressway, Fairview.

One hundred and eighty-one years after the first edition was published on May 7 1845, the publication has continued to place the community of Nelson Mandela Bay and its surrounds at the centre of its story.

And the recent move continues the trend, with the premises conveniently located along one of the Friendly City’s busiest thoroughfares.

The new premises is the third official location that The Herald has occupied, having moved from Newspaper House in Central to The Atrium, Greenacres, and now Fairview.

Under the leadership of its new owner, Ubuntu Media Holdings, The Herald remains steadfast to deliver impactful stories that create tangible change, holding authority to account and telling the stories that matter to the communities its serves.

Ubuntu Media Holdings acting chief executive Ryan Megaw said The Herald’s move to its new home marked the latest chapter for the iconic Eastern Cape brand.

“As South Africa’s oldest newspaper, we have continuously adapted to serve our readers faithfully across generations.

“Today, we continue that journey by investing in the future of our digital platforms while championing the enduring value of print.

“In the coming weeks, we will launch a modern, revamped digital experience for our online readers, alongside our ongoing commitment to a strong print edition.

“This new home represents our focus —continuing our proud legacy while building for the next generation.

“We invite you to visit us at our new offices to share your stories with our journalists, place adverts, or set up subscriptions.

“As a proudly local publication, we are here to help you and remain dedicated to telling the stories that truly matter to the Eastern Cape.”

The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said the move was about looking ahead while continuing to build on The Herald’s strong legacy in the region.

“Our new premises gives us a fresh environment and while our physical home has changed, our focus on serving our community and delivering value to our readers, subscribers and advertising partners remains firmly at the heart of what we do.

“It also gives us an opportunity to create new ways of connecting with our audiences and growing the Herald brand in the years ahead.

“We’re excited about what lies ahead and the opportunities this next phase will bring,” she said.