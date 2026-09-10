Thousands of pupils plug into coding

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Pupils at the Eldos Coding Club in Eldorado Park play a coding game known as Tangible Chess

Thousands of pupils from across Africa plugged into coding recently as part of the month-long Coding 4 Africa initiative creating a culture of computing — with or without access to computer labs.

The project saw more than 50,000 pupils from across 10 African countries participating with a reach that expanded to 513 schools and organisations with more than 200,000 engagements.

Nelson Mandela University professor Jean Greyling, who is also the founder of Tangible, the LEVA Foundation programme behind Coding 4 Africa, said the initiative is aimed at using an approach designed to teach coding and computational thinking regardless of equipment availability.

Sibongile Sangqu, Britney Clark and Sisikelelwa Matmbeka at the Tangible Headquarters in Gqeberha. (Supplied)

Tangible helps teachers facilitate coding and computational thinking using simple, hands-on games that work with the resources schools already have.

“We talk a lot about what schools don’t have. Coding 4 Africa starts with a different question: what can we do with what they already have?

“This isn’t about saying schools don’t need computers. They do. But children shouldn’t have to wait until every school has a computer lab before they can start learning how to solve problems, build sequences and understand the thinking behind coding.”

Greyling said Coding 4 Africa had grown out of Coding 4 Mandela, which began in Gqeberha in 2018 with 30 pupils, and in 2026 the initiative expanded across the continent under the Coding 4 Africa banner.

“Participation looked different depending on the age of the learners.

“Younger children worked through activities introducing ideas such as patterns and sequencing, while older learners used Tangible coding games to build, test and correct sequences of instructions.

“The activities were designed around concepts included in South Africa’s Coding and Robotics curriculum from Grade R to 9, including patterns, sequencing and problem-solving.”

He said much of the reach is generated through teachers taking the activities into their own schools and communities.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, one training session with more than 60 Foundation Phase teachers led to coding activities being introduced to Grade R to 3 pupils in many schools across the province.

“Similar teacher-led participation took place through schools and community programmes across South Africa and in countries including Lesotho, Uganda and Zimbabwe.”

Tangible regional zone co-ordinator for the iLembe District in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Mogie Moonsamy, said the event had an impact on pupils beyond the initiative.

“This week a dream came true for Uzziah Naidoo at the KZN provincial championships.

“He remembers carrying the floating trophy as a 12-year-old, dreaming of winning it one day. Even after his team lost in previous years, he never gave up and persevered.

“On Tuesday his team from Stanger Manor Secondary were declared Grade 10 provincial winners.”

Thereafter the youngster, who wants to become an aerodynamic Formula 1 race car engineer, gave a speech relating to how coding impacted his life.

“To a coder, victory is not by chance — it is built line by line, with patience, logic and never giving up.”

The Coding 4 Africa 2026 event was sponsored by Amazon and Dutoit.