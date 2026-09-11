Gqeberha girl’s mito journey inspires awareness drive

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Emma Blandford is raising awareness about mitochondrial disease through her family’s Mission Mito initiative.

For Emma Blandford, life changed almost overnight when the once-active Gqeberha schoolgirl fell ill and, within days, lost the ability to walk.

The 12-year-old, who participated in almost every sport she could, was eventually diagnosed with mitochondrial myopathy after months of doctors’ visits and tests.

Her mother, Vicky Blandford, said doctors believe Emma has had mitochondrial disease since birth, but that it had remained dormant.

The family’s experience prompted Blandford to establish Mission Mito, an awareness and support initiative aimed at increasing understanding of mitochondrial disease, supporting affected families and raising funds for research.

Mission Mito will host an awareness and support event at Norm Hudlin Trails on Thursday September 24, which will include 5km and 10km walks and runs, stalls, food, live entertainment and children’s entertainment.

Participants are encouraged to wear green to show their support.

“Mitochondrial disease varies so greatly sometimes. One day, Emma can walk on her own and the next day, she is so weak that she can’t get out of bed,” Blandford said.

“Those are also the days she needs the wheelchair to move around.

“Sometimes she might be fine to walk, but because her body doesn’t hold on to energy the way ours do, she uses the wheelchair to make her day last a little better.”

Mitochondrial disease is a group of genetic disorders that affects the mitochondria, the parts of cells responsible for producing the energy the body needs to function.

When cells cannot produce enough energy, organs and systems such as the muscles, brain and heart can be affected, causing weakness, fatigue and other serious health problems.

Life has since become a daily balancing act for Emma, with some days allowing her to walk independently, while on others she is too weak to get out of bed and needs a wheelchair.

She takes between 15 and 21 pills a day, depending on the severity of her pain, attends weekly physiotherapy and requires ongoing monitoring and management.

Despite the challenges, Emma remains determined to attend school, reads extensively and dreams of becoming a marine biologist.

In 2025, Reach for a Dream helped Emma meet Craig Foster, director of My Octopus Teacher, a moment that gave her hope during a difficult year.

Emma Blandford with her mother, Vicky, who launched Mission Mito following her daughter’s diagnosis (Supplied)

Emma’s diagnosis is classified as mitochondrial myopathy because of her muscle involvement, though the exact type of mitochondrial disease she has is still being determined.

“The things we used to treasure as a family in the past are things we can no longer do together.

“So we have had to rediscover what makes us us,” Blandford said.

“My career has been affected by Mito, because of how often you have to be off or work remotely.

“Your day-to-day living now looks completely different.”

Her experience as Emma’s mother has given Blandford a deeper understanding of the importance of raising awareness as a first step towards greater knowledge, research and funding.

“Trust your gut. If you feel like something is wrong, do something, get it checked out immediately, and keep pushing for the team that listens, because there are medical teams that listen.

“So keep pushing and trust your gut,” she said.

For more information on Mission Mito and how to get involved, visit Unstoppable Emma: Our Mitochondrial journey on Facebook

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