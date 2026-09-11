Kariega arts centre delay leaves youth without creative space

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Beverly and Bridget Alexander of the Syndicate Sisters who were involved in initial discussions about the proposed arts centre

A proposed R200m arts centre in Kariega has yet to move beyond the concept stage, leaving local artists frustrated and young people without a space to develop their creative talents.

The arts centre was proposed in 2024.

Local artist Cecil Steven said construction of the centre was estimated at R200m.

He said some renowned local musicians were involved in initial discussions about the project.

Among them, Steven said, was seasoned musician Bridgett Alexander of the Syndicate Sisters.

The group, originally from Kariega, recorded three albums and went on to perform around SA and abroad.

Alexander, the current secretary of the Nelson Mandela Bay Artist Council, said the delay affected youth development.

“There is a reason such art centres need to be built in all municipalities, especially here in Nelson Mandela Bay for our youth.

“The lack of such facilities often leads to negative things such as drugs and crime.

“Right now, our youth are suffering most. There’s nothing for them.

“We are the ones who need to change that.

“Building arts centres would bring massive change,” Alexander said.

“Our youth in townships, and especially the northern areas, are suffering the most.

“They want to do music, poetry, hairdressing and needlework.

“Those things are no longer available in most schools.

“Building such centres in Kariega and Gqeberha will make a big change.

“We need to sit down and address this urgently.

“Young people are suffering big time.

“Others are sitting at home with degrees they cannot use.”

She said the centre would help the next generation and also create employment for the youth.

“There is talent and it doesn’t get exposed.

“There are artists willing to assist in this project.

“This project will create employment for many youth and equip locals with skills.

“Personally, I don’t have finances to realise this vision.

“We offer skills on sound engineering, artist development and management, exposing talent and teaching people who are not naturally musically oriented about the industry.

“This will create a lot of work for those interested in the project.”

Stephen said: “It has always been my dream to be involved. It’s my duty to motivate and support such a project.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality remained committed to investing in arts and culture, recognising the important role the sector played in promoting social cohesion, growing the creative economy, and creating opportunities for people in the industry to thrive.

“This commitment is structured to benefit communities across all areas of Nelson Mandela Bay, including Kariega.

“The municipality continues to mobilise funding and explore various interventions to support the local arts and culture sector.

“This includes providing financial support to artists from Kariega and Despatch, enabling them to become an integral part of the arts and culture value chain of the metro,” Soyaya said.

He said the municipality also created opportunities for artists from these areas to participate in arts programmes implemented in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.

“While the municipality continues to explore funding opportunities to enable the implementation of the proposed arts centre in Kariega, every effort is being made to ensure artists and the broader arts community in areas where dedicated arts facilities are not yet available are not excluded from the municipality’s arts and culture programmes and initiatives,” he said.

Soyaya did not respond to further questions on whether government departments, private companies and potential sponsors had been approached to fund the project.

Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture spokesperson Andile Nduna said the department was aware of the discussions around the proposed centre.

However, Nduna said the centre would not be owned by the department.

“The department has no record of having been approached by the metro, either through its district or provincial office, to provide funding or resources towards the construction, development or resourcing of the proposed Kariega arts centre.

“Neither the Nelson Mandela Bay district office nor the provincial office of [the department] was therefore approached to assist with funding,” Nduna said.

Asked whether the department would intervene if approached by the metro, Nduna said the appropriate process was ordinarily for the municipality to engage the appropriate funding institutions, including national government departments or the National Treasury, in accordance with applicable intergovernment and public-sector funding processes.

“Should a formal request be directed to [the department] in future, it would be considered within the department’s mandate, available resources, applicable policies and funding frameworks.”

Soyaya did not confirm or deny the R200m estimated funding.

He said the Kariega project was in its concept stage.

“Primarily, the municipality would be the main funder of the project,” he said.

“At each Integrated Development Plan public participation meeting held within the Kariega area, this matter is raised with the public, and it is communicated that securing the necessary funding remains a challenge.

“It is important to emphasise that Kariega artists continue to benefit from the investment that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has made within the whole value chain of arts.”

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