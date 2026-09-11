NMU artist ready to inspire next generation after Singapore residency

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Muzi Gigaba together with Professor Milenko Prvački, the founder of the Tropicallab residency for international academic artists in Singapore

Following a two-week residency at the Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore, Muziwandile Gigaba returned to Gqeberha with a successful exhibition, completed artworks and a ninth international residency added to his growing catalogue of experiences.

Gigaba was the only African selected to participate in the highly competitive programme at Lasalle, one of the leading specialist arts institutions in Southeast Asia and internationally.

The programme brought together 24 student-artists from diverse cultural backgrounds who produced artworks informed by their lived experiences, including their brief period in Singapore, while embracing cultural diversity, exchanging ideas and establishing professional connections.

For Gigaba, a PhD candidate and arts entrepreneurship lecturer in the visual arts department at Nelson Mandela University, the experience reinforced the importance of an artistic practice grounded in South African lived experience, culture and history.

“The residency reinforced that international opportunities are not merely platforms for visibility.

“They are spaces in which artists represent themselves, their institutions, communities and, at times, their national or continental contexts.

“I am grateful to have participated in this successful initiative, through which the host institution supported and nurtured emerging artists from around the world through field trips, access to professional curators and assistants, and opportunities to learn from experienced artists.

“Above all, it advanced the internationalisation of emerging and future academics.”

Gigaba’s participation in Tropical Lab 20, made possible through sponsorship from NMU’s faculty research and engagement committee grant, was particularly significant because the residency provided an opportunity for academic artists to engage with an international community of emerging creatives.

“This differed from some of the residencies in which I had previously participated, as those were focused on professional artists who had been established in the field for some time.

“Most previous residencies were less collaborative because participants were selected primarily on the basis of their recognised work or artistic reputation.

“In contrast, this residency presented the stimulating challenge of being surrounded by predominantly younger artists with fresh ideas and diverse contemporary creative approaches.”

As an nGAP (new generation of academics programme) lecturer, Gigaba also viewed the residency through the lens of his role as an educator.

He said the experience provided him with valuable insights to share with students about what they might encounter when pursuing international opportunities.

“It also enabled them to consider whether they would like to explore creative practices beyond the traditional disciplines in which they have been trained.”

Beyond his own artistic and academic development, Gigaba is passionate about uplifting his students and contributing to the development of the next generation of artists.

In the previous year, he incorporated the process of accessing international professional platforms into his curriculum, encouraging students to develop the confidence and readiness to pursue opportunities beyond SA.

Drawing on his recent residency experience, he intends to further position the arts entrepreneurship module as a space where students can connect creative practice with the professional realities of the arts sector.

“The module will encourage students to understand artistic independence not only as creative autonomy, but also as the capacity to plan projects, organise resources, communicate professionally and make informed career decisions.

“It will further expose students to international academic and professional opportunities that can broaden their research, strengthen their artistic practice and support the development of meaningful scholarly relationships.”

For Gigaba, the value of the residency extends beyond his own artistic and academic development and highlighted the potential for NMU to create similar opportunities for international exchange and collaboration.

“Being part of this residency and forming new future collaborations could inspire our own university to initiate similar experiences, in which we might also host international collaborators, as they are keen to learn from different cultural and social contexts.”