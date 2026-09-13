Bitou officer alleges assault by senior colleague

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A Bitou municipal law enforcement officer claims she was physically assaulted by a senior colleague

A Bitou municipal law enforcement officer has alleged that she was physically assaulted by a senior colleague while on duty, resulting in an arm injury that required medical treatment.

The aggrieved officer, Adine Manuel, claims the incident occurred after her supervisor assigned her to work with a particular law enforcement team.

According to Manuel, the senior officer allegedly objected to her presence and forcibly pulled her from a municipal vehicle, telling her that he did not want her working with the team.

Manuel said she sustained a muscle injury to her arm during the incident and was taken to hospital, where she was treated.

She has since laid a criminal complaint with the police and reported the incident to senior management at the Bitou municipality.

Manuel alleges that, despite following the municipality’s reporting procedures, the municipality has been slow to investigate the matter.

According to Manuel, the incident took place on Wednesday September 2, just before 6pm, while she and another woman law enforcement officer were travelling in a municipal vehicle.

She alleges that acting chief Mxolisi Thomas began following their vehicle in what she described as an “aggressive, intimidating and harassing manner”.

Manuel further claims that Thomas disregarded road signs while pursuing them.

“When we arrived at Lookout Beach, the acting chief exited his vehicle and approached our office vehicle with another colleague,” Manuel said.

She alleges that Thomas accused her of stealing the municipal vehicle and instructed the colleague accompanying him to call the police.

She claims that he instructed the colleague to record the incident while members of the public looked on.

Manuel said she attempted to contact acting director of public safety Andile Namntu by telephone.

While she was on the call, she alleges, Thomas reached through the open driver’s side window and tried to grab her cellphone, causing it to fall.

She alleges that when Thomas attempted to take the vehicle keys, she reached for them first and, during the struggle, her hand became trapped against the steering wheel.

“He pulled my hand while trying to remove it from the key,” she alleged.

“The steering wheel turned, and that is how my hand and left arm were injured.”

Police have confirmed that a criminal case is under investigation.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said Plettenberg Bay detectives were investigating a common assault case following an alleged incident in Main Street, Plettenberg Bay, on September 2.

“It is alleged that the 36-year-old victim and a man had an altercation.

“She sustained injuries to her arm and later reported the matter to authorities.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Spies said.

Manuel said she was given a Voltaren injection, Voltaren tablets and additional pain medication following the incident.

“I sustained two minor scratches on my hand and I sustained a severe muscle injury to my upper left arm.

“I am experiencing significant pain, and my arm was placed in a sling by the doctor,” she said.

Manuel said she also missed a work interview scheduled for September 3 because she was unfit to work.

Responding to the allegations, Thomas confirmed that he was aware of the complaint but declined to comment on the details.

“Since the matter is under investigation, I will not be commenting,” he said.

“I will co-operate fully with both the SA Police Service and Bitou municipality during their investigations.”

Namntu, who also serves as the municipality’s communications manager, said the municipality was aware of the alleged incident.

“We are aware of the reported incident and have initiated the necessary internal processes to address the matter,” Namntu said.

“Considering these ongoing processes, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

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